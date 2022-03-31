Omni Logistics' Global CIO Christi Liebe Honored with Women in Technology Award

The Dallas Business Journal's 2022 Women in Technology Award honors top technology leaders and trailblazers

DALLAS, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Logistics , a technology-driven provider of global multimodal logistics solutions and specialized services, today announced that its Global Chief Information Officer Christi Liebe is being recognized as one of the 21 recipients of the 9th annual Dallas Business Journal Women in Technology Awards, the premier technology executive recognition program in North Texas.

Omni Logistics (PRNewswire)

"Since joining Omni Logistics in 2019, Christi's leadership has contributed significantly to year-over-year revenue growth of more than 100%," said JJ Schickel, CEO of Omni Logistics. "Christi has helped create a strong and innovative technological foundation for our unique multimodal services and solutions, allowing us to help tackle our customers' most significant global supply chain challenges."

Mr. Schickel continued, "Through Christi's leadership, Omni Logistics has constructed a data warehouse and data lake that enables us to aggregate and integrate data from disparate sources to enable more efficient transportation procurement. Christi has also led automation projects that increased our operational efficiency and elevated the quality of service that we can provide to our customers. With her laser-focus on our customers' needs, we have embraced artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, autonomously guided vehicles, and we are continuously scanning the environment for innovation opportunities."

Prior to joining Omni Logistics, Ms. Liebe served in a variety of technology leadership roles at organizations including BSQUARE smart devices, Microsoft, Outerwall (formerly Redbox/Coinstar), US Bank, The Walt Disney Company, Rent-A-Center and Gartner. In her role as Global CIO at Omni Logistics, she leads a fast-growing team of 200 talented individuals, including 100+ full-time team members, located across seven countries.

The Women in Technology Award is the premier technology executive recognition program in Texas. Honorees come from some of the largest companies in Northern Texas and across industries, including health care, legal, supply chain, manufacturing, telecommunications, finance, and nonprofits. Read more about the women that are forging the way for both leaders and future technology innovation in Dallas-Fort Worth via the Dallas Business Journal here.

About Omni Logistics

Omni Logistics is a privately-owned, multibillion dollar global logistics solutions provider with 4,500 employees in 100 locations serving the complex supply chain needs of more than 7,000 customers. Omni Logistics goes beyond global freight transport to provide customized, end-to-end supply chain solutions based on specific customer challenges and the unique characteristics of a customer's freight. Leveraging technology, proprietary data, analytics and automation, Omni Logistics removes supply chain inefficiencies and provides cost-effective solutions for customers. As a signatory of The Climate Pledge, Omni Logistics is committed to creating supply chain visibility and eliminating waste in order to provide more sustainable transportation solutions.

Media:

Nick Fryer, FINN Partners for Omni Logistics

nick.fryer@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Omni Logistics