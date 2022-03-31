pSemi Welcomes New CEO Tatsuo Bizen

Seasoned Murata Executive Brings Decades of Leadership Experience to Growing Semiconductor Manufacturer

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- pSemi® Corporation, a Murata company focused on semiconductor integration, today announces the appointment of Tatsuo Bizen as CEO effective April 1, 2022. Succeeding interim CEO Takaki Murata, Bizen joins pSemi from parent company Murata, where for more than 30 years he has served in a variety of global leadership roles in the United States, Japan and Europe. He brings an extensive background in RF and power management, and a passion for driving innovation.

"pSemi is vital to Murata's future as our business increasingly focuses on differentiated semiconductor solutions. In our search for a pSemi CEO, it was critical that we found the right match—someone who would guide and enhance the vision we have for pSemi," says Takaki Murata, interim CEO at pSemi. "I am confident that Bizen-san can fulfill and further pSemi's vision to connect the world and Murata with cutting-edge semiconductor technologies in RF, power management and sensors."

A Murata employee since 1985, Bizen currently serves as vice president of the power module division. From 2012 to 2015, he was president and CEO of the Murata Power Solutions subsidiary headquartered in Massachusetts. Bizen spent the three years prior as head of Murata's global corporate marketing. From 2007 to 2009, he was president and CEO of SyChip, Inc., a Texas-based Murata subsidiary that provided RF chip-scale modules. His earlier experience includes involvement in the development of RF modules such as electronic TV tuners and circuit modules for wireless communication, and product management for RF components and modules in Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden.

"I am honored and eager to lead pSemi to new heights as CEO," says Tatsuo Bizen, incoming pSemi CEO. "Since the Murata acquisition in 2014, I have worked closely with pSemi employees, who have always impressed me with their hard work, can-do attitudes and inventive ideas. I look forward to working together with my pSemi colleagues to create innovative semiconductor solutions for the connected world."

