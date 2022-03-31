Reese's University Announces The 2022 Fighting Cuppies Ultimate Basketball Team Full of 'Reeses'

From physiology professors to finance majors to whatever title they may have, RU drafts a basketball team like you've never seen before

ROUND RIDGE, Pa., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The competition was fierce. The chocolate and peanut butter love was strong. The spelling variations of the name "Reese" were vast. But Peanut Butter Nation delivered! After days of grueling try-outs, we are proud to announce the roster for the Reese's University Ultimate Basketball Team. Let's give our RU ballers a warm orange and yellow welcome and a firm virtual pat on the back — just please remember to wipe the chocolate off your hand first.

Reese’s University unveils lineup for its Ultimate Basketball team. (PRNewswire)

The Reese's University basketball staff has made their final selection, of all the best Reeses – Reeses, Reeces, Reisses and even Arieces, to join the 2022 Fighting Cuppies Team. Now that the players have been selected and signed the first-ever "R"IL deals (Reese's, Image and Likeness) it's time to introduce our starting five.

"We said no basketball skills required, and we meant it. From east to west, Reiss to Reece and unique skills to peanut butter drills – thousands of players tried out to be part of the Ultimate Basketball Team here at Reese's University," said Coach PB, head coach at Reese's University. "Now that they all signed the first-ever "R"IL deals (Reese's, Image and Likeness), we are ready to share this team with the world!"

Introducing the Starting Lineup for Reese's University 2022 Ultimate Basketball Team:

CaMesha Reece : What's a basketball team without a starting C? C. Reece has that position covered twice. Also, there are no spelling requirements at Reese's University. Texas player of the year right here!

Mark Reese : Reese Marks the spot. Our man from Montana was meant for greatness. I mean, he was nicknamed "Peanut Butter Cup" as a child. We assume because his shot was so smooth and his style so sweet.

Mark Reiss : Call him by his last name, Reiss. Mark is leading this team to greatness with the patience and determination of someone who renews his license at the DMV (talk about responsible). We even have reason to believe he looks like a Reese's Cup since that's the first thing people think when he pronounces his last name.

Reece Rojas : Drum roll please… this young man was given the name of a lifetime that has carried him from chocolate-covered greatness to peanut butter prime time. You know him as "Reese's Pieces." Give it up for our star senior forward, Rrrrrrrreece Rrrrrrrojas.

Erica Ariece Wehrwein : Hey Reese's Pieces lovers – get a piece of this! Erica Ariece a.k.a. "Reese," a.k.a. "Reesey Piecey," a.k.a "Dr. Piecey" is a chocolate peanut butter star and one of this season's starting forwards. If you're thinking about sending her a gift, do yourself a favor and make it Reese's themed.

All of the players proudly part of Reese's University's first-ever basketball team have also signed the first "R"IL deal (Reese's, Image and Likeness) in collegiate sports history, complete with sweet, customized basketball gear and enough Reese's Peanut Butter Cups to cover the length of a basketball court. Fans can show their own pride with merch from the Student Store.

R U ready to cheer on RU?

*Reese's University Ultimate Basketball Team Tryouts Contest - Abbreviated Rules

Open only to legal residents of the 50 US/D.C., 18+ at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Entry Period begins 9:00 AM ET on 3/14/22 and ends 11:59:59 PM ET on 3/23/22. Entry Period is followed by a Judging Period that begins 3/24/22 and ends 3/31/22. For Official Rules and complete details, including how to enter, entry requirements, judging criteria, winner selection, odds and prize descriptions, click here. Sponsor: The Hershey Company, 19 E Chocolate Avenue, Hershey, PA 17033

About Reese's University

Reese's University is a research-focused university based in Round Ridge, Pa. It offers a cutting-edge curriculum in the arts and sciences and robust extracurriculars that suit the needs of every student. With a 99.99% acceptance rate, and a perfect graduation rate, Reese's U consistently ranks as the most delicious university a student can attend.

Founded in 1923, Reese's U is home to accomplished faculty and staff, all dedicated to creating an environment that supports students' impeccable taste and ambitious appetites. They believe there is no limit to what a student can achieve at Reese's U. The collegiate institution's creed, "Peanutum en Chocolux," puts it best: chocolate and peanut butter, a perfect combination.

To learn more, or enroll, visit www.ReesesUniversity.com.

*Our lawyers want you to know Reese's University is not a real University.

**Based on their inability to have a good time, it's obvious that our lawyers did not attend Reese's University.

Reese's University Logo (PRNewsfoto/Reese’s University) (PRNewswire)

