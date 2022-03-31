REXFORD INDUSTRIAL ANNOUNCES DATES FOR FIRST QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (the "Company" or "Rexford Industrial") (NYSE: REXR), a real estate investment trust focused on creating value by investing in and operating industrial properties located in Southern California infill markets, today announced that the Company will release first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. A conference call with senior management will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

To participate in the live telephone conference call, please dial 1-877-407-0789 (for domestic callers) or 1-201-689-8562 (for international callers) at least five minutes prior to start time. A webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode at ir.rexfordindustrial.com.

Conference call playback will be available through May 20, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (for domestic callers) or 1-412-317-6671 (for international callers), using the pass code 13728016.

About Rexford Industrial

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand, lowest supply market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities. Rexford Industrial's high-quality, irreplaceable portfolio comprises 308 properties with approximately 38.1 million rentable square feet occupied by a stable and diverse tenant base. Structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "REXR," Rexford Industrial is an S&P MidCap 400 Index member. For more information, please visit www.rexfordindustrial.com.

