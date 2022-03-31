Ryff and Insight TV to Connect Brands With Ad-Avoidant Millennials

Partnership Will Bring Virtual Product Placement to Streamer's Library

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight TV has inked a deal with virtual product placement vendor Ryff that will give brands access to the FAST channel's coveted Millennial and Gen-Z audience — even on completed programming.

The deal gives both Insight TV and Ryff the opportunity to sell brand integrations across the free ad-supported television network’s available library, which includes documentary, adventure and entertainment titles, such as Supercar Blondie, The Garms Dealer, and the Female Heroes series. (PRNewswire)

Ryff's AI-powered technology can insert 3D product models into footage that has already been shot.

Ryff's AI-powered technology, inspired by the world of gaming, can insert 3D product models into footage that has already been shot, as simply as a gamer could change out armor. For Insight TV, that means the capacity to tailor sponsor opportunities for each local market, spread across 53 countries.

"As the streaming market gets increasingly competitive, we continue to develop relationships to deliver the best experience for our viewers and our brand partners. By offering a combination of high-quality broadcasting and social media exposure with Ryff's AI-powered technology, we can offer measured results and guarantee returns for our brand partners." says Natalie Boot, VP Media Sales, Insight TV.

"Millennials and Gen Z are increasingly averse to ads, which makes them an elusive target," says Roy Taylor, CEO of Ryff. "They don't object to relevant, subtle product placement, however, which makes this combination a powerful opportunity for brands."

Ryff's Placer platform ingests content such as a television episode, and its AI-driven Scene Intelligence software analyzes the content for moments when products make sense to appear, such as a wine bottle on a coffee table. Ryff then inserts 3D models in place and renders them to match lighting and cinematography, so they look like they were always there. Because the process is so simple, products can show up repeatedly throughout content, making it more likely that viewers will recall them.

ABOUT RYFF

Ryff is part of a new breed of Hollywood players, rewriting product placement rules using proprietary AI technology. They can virtually insert products into fully mastered and edited content. This is not VFX. The Ryff solution is inexpensive and practically immediate. Welcome to the future of brand integration.

ABOUT INSIGHT TV

Based in Amsterdam and with offices in New York and Los Angeles, Insight TV is a global channel provider, content producer, distributor, and format seller. The company operates a linear channel Insight TV, which is also distributed through Smart TV and OTT platforms as well as via www.watchinsight.tv. Insight.TV also operates and distributes a suite of digital channels, including the millennial lifestyle channel Insight TV, short-form content channel InBites, action sports channel InTrouble, science, and tech channel InWonder, and nature and wildlife channel InWild, which is a co-venture with Off the Fence. Currently, Insight TV channels are available in 47 different countries. Specialising in story-driven content for millennial and Gen-Z audiences, Insight TV's original programming seeks to connect global communities through authentic voices and global influencers. Insight TV has partnered with prestigious global brands and broadcasters such as BBC Three, Red Bull Media House, G2 Esports, VICE Media, BT Sport, and others to co-produce series filmed around the world. All content is filmed in vivid 4K UHD HDR and is available both in 4K UHD and HD to MVPDs, OTT, and mobile video platforms. www.insight.tv

