The University of Arizona Global Campus Offers Seven Scholarships to Dallas College Scholars Beginning April 1, 2022

UAGC Sponsors Full-Program Scholarship for Dallas College Alumni, Faculty, and Staff

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is launching a new scholarship program on April 1, 2022 , providing an opportunity for seven Dallas College (formerly DCCCD) scholars to receive a full-program scholarship to pursue a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree at UAGC.

UACG Horizontal Logo (PRNewsfoto/University of Arizona Global Campus) (PRNewswire)

"The investment UAGC is making in our community will have life-changing impact," Dallas College Chancellor Joe May said.

"We are thrilled about this partnership with Dallas College, which will increase access to higher education for students in Texas, across the country, and around the world," UAGC President Paul Pastorek said. "What better way to celebrate the launch of this partnership than by helping Dallas College scholars continue their educational journey with UAGC."

Visit the UAGC – Dallas College Partnerships Scholarships page to apply. The application deadline is April 21, 2022 . Scholarship recipients will be announced in June 2022.

In appreciation of its partnership with Dallas College, the University of Arizona Global Campus encourages Dallas College alumni and current Dallas College faculty and staff to apply for these scholarship opportunities toward a degree offered in programs** through UAGC's Forbes School of Business and Technology® or the College of Arts and Sciences.

The available UAGC-Dallas College Partnership Scholarships are:

Four UAGC full-program scholarships for Dallas College Alumni

Three UAGC full-program scholarships for Dallas College Faculty and Staff

Any applicants not selected for a UAGC-Dallas College Partnership Scholarship may be eligible to save up to $6,450 per year on tuition towards a bachelor's degree*** through the UAGC-Dallas College Academic Partnership. Substantial tuition and fee savings are also available at the master's and doctoral levels† through the UAGC-Dallas College preferred partnership.

"We are grateful to the University of Arizona Global Campus for extending this generous scholarship opportunity to our family of scholars," said Dallas College Chancellor Joe May. "The investment UAGC is making in our community through this scholarship will likely have a life-changing impact on the scholars and a ripple effect on their families and communities. I look forward to joining the UAGC team in announcing the awardees this June and celebrating them on the next step of their academic journey."

Alumni scholarship recipients can pursue bachelor's degree programs, while faculty and staff may pursue bachelor's, master's or doctoral degrees. UAGC has 50+ programs, including these seamless transfer pathways with Dallas College, which give students an opportunity to earn up to 90-credit hours at community college tuition rates on programs such as :

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 30,000 students. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

About Dallas College

Dallas College, formerly the Dallas County Community College District, was founded in 1965, and consists of seven campuses: Brookhaven, Cedar Valley, Eastfield, El Centro, Mountain View, North Lake and Richland. Dallas College offers online learning, and serves more than 83,000 credit and 25,000 continuing education students during the fall and spring semesters. Dallas College also offers dual credit for students in partner high schools and early college high schools throughout Dallas County. Dr. Joe May, the college's 7th chancellor, has established the Dallas College higher education network in partnership with area school districts, colleges and universities, businesses, community organizations and others to support student success and college completion by removing barriers and providing services that help them earn a college credential and start their professional careers.

**Certain degree programs may not be available in all states.

***$6,450 is bachelor's tuition savings based on completing 30 credits per calendar year. Savings will be prorated if students complete less than 30 credits per calendar year.

†Savings on tuition and fees available to those who qualify. Benefits vary by degree level.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE University of Arizona Global Campus