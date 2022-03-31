Vertafore unveils latest innovations to modernize the agency and connect the insurance distribution channel

Insurance professionals from across the country attended Accelerate, powered by NetVU, for professional development and a first look at InsurTech advances

DENVER, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance professionals from across the country gathered in Denver this week for Accelerate, powered by NetVU, for four days of networking, education and to see the latest InsurTech innovations from Vertafore®.

During the conference's general sessions and 130+ education workshops, attendees learned about what's new and what's next for their core insurance technology and how to get the most out of the solutions they already own. NetVU also celebrated the return to an in-person conference with a full curriculum of classes on business development and IT management for agencies.

"The energy at this year's Accelerate was just incredible," said Jessica Jeffress, conference chair and AVP of Peel & Holland. "In an industry defined by relationships, there's nothing like being together to learn and grow as professionals. A huge thanks to the NetVU volunteers and Vertafore experts who made 2022 a success."

In her keynote, Vertafore CEO Amy Zupon showcased the latest milestones in agency modernization and in distribution and compliance management, including:

The expansion of the company's open architecture strategy, with nearly 500 open API end points to drive connectivity and the growth of the Vertafore Orange Partner Program. Many of the Vertafore's 34 Orange Partners were on-hand to meet with users and help agencies find the right complementary solutions for their business.

Updates on Vertafore's tech modernization initiative, including outcomes of its partnership with Amazon Web Services, its long-term investment in user-centric product design and its efforts to simplify and automate the insurance lifecycle.

November 2021 , attendees got an in-depth look at the integration of How Vertafore is empowering agents to build closer connections with their insureds through a robust client digital experience designed specifically for the independent channel. Following the company's acquisition in, attendees got an in-depth look at the integration of AgencyZoom into Vertafore's suite of products.

Industry-first solution for commercial lines quoting

A key conference highlight came on Tuesday with Vertafore's launch of its Commercial Submissions platform. This industry-leading market connectivity solution delivers a game-changing experience for commercial quotes by simplifying and automating the entire process. Agencies can get quotes from multiple carriers in the same time it typically takes to get one—streamlining the process and timeline to submit commercial business. Carriers on the platform also benefit with more opportunities to put their insurance products in front of clients.

"Our team is obsessed with creating solutions that deliver real value and simplify our customers' workflows so they can focus on what matters most to their business," said Zupon. "Commercial Submissions is going to give both agencies and carriers a competitive edge to service commercial clients with the best coverage for their needs, at the speed of modern business."

As part of its commitment to improve market connectivity between independent agencies and insurers, Vertafore announced that Commercial Submissions will be available to its customers at no charge through September 30, 2022.

Modernizing the user experience with intuitive design

With the launch of Commercial Submissions, Vertafore showcased its industry-leading efforts to craft InsurTech solutions that are user-centric, innovative and inclusive. As part of its vision for simpler, smarter and more human insurance distribution, the company has embarked on a long-term investment in product design that reflects inclusive principles to eliminate user barriers, improve accessibility and overcome situational challenges that impede user productivity.

Powering the spirit of the independent channel

In addition to a new look to its products, Vertafore also unveiled its bold new branding that reflects the company's obsession with powering the possible of independent agents, MGAs and carriers.

About Vertafore

As North America's InsurTech leader for more than 50 years, Vertafore is modernizing and simplifying the insurance life cycle so that our customers can focus on what matters most. Vertafore's solutions provide end-to-end connectivity across the distribution channel, improve the client and agent experience, unlock the power of data, and streamline essential workflows to drive efficiency, productivity, and profitability for independent agencies, MGAs and carriers. For more information about Vertafore, visit www.vertafore.com.

