American Honda Posts Strong March Sales with Slight Improvement in Product Supply

Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
  • American Honda sales near 110,000 units, best since August 2021, on improved supply and sustained demand
  • Honda sets new monthly record for electrified vehicles on strong sales of CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid
  • HR-V scored a 14th straight monthly sales record as March sales set a new all-time sales mark for any month
  • Acura posts best month since August 2021, with sales topping 13,000 units in March
  • Acura SUVs near 10,000 units based on best MDX sales since May 2021
  • Pre-sales of hot-selling new Type S model help Acura MDX flagship top 6,400 units in March

TORRANCE, Calif., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

American Honda sales near 110,000 units, best since August 2021, on improved supply and sustained demand. Honda set a new monthly record for electrified vehicles on strong sales of CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid.(PRNewswire)

American Honda

Acura

Honda


Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Q1

266,418

89,373

177,045

28,236

6,800

21,436

238,182

82,573

155,609


-23.2%

-27.3%

-21%

-25.5%

-26.8%

-25%

-23%

-27.3%

-20.5%


Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

Total

Cars

Trucks

March

108,075

32,249

75,826

13,220

3,301

9,919

94,855

28,948

65,907


-27.2%

-39.6%

-20.3%

-25.9%

-24%

-26.5%

-27.4%

-41%

-19.3%

"Like much of the industry, we're riding a bit of a roller coaster due to fluctuating parts supply issues, but strong March sales for Honda and Acura speak to the fact that demand remains strong and our retail deliveries are based primarily on what we can supply to our dealers," said Dave Gardner, executive vice president of Business & Sales at American Honda. "We aren't out of the woods yet, but we will continue to manage the supply issues to maximize production and help our dealers meet the needs of our customers."





HONDA




BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes


While the award-winning Civic remains in extremely tight supply, stronger availability of hybrid-electric models contributed to the Honda brand posting relatively strong sales of nearly 95,000 units in March.    

  • Higher gas prices and increased supply of CR-V Hybrid and Accord Hybrid help Honda set new monthly record for electrified vehicles (12,635)
  • HR-V set an all-time monthly sales record and a 14th straight monthly mark sustaining momentum for the April reveal of the all-new 2023 HR-V
  • CR-V posts best month since July 2021 with sales nearing 30,000 (29,943) units on improved supply and CR-V Hybrid's best-ever sales month (6,932)
  • Accord nears 18,000 March sales on record month (4,857) for Accord Hybrid

Honda will reveal the all-new sporty and versatile 2023 HR-V this month, the first of three new SUVs to be introduced this year.

 

Six 2022 Honda models earned a TOP SAFETY PICK rating or better from IIHS, and all fully tested Honda vehicles earn NHTSA's top NCAP crash-test ratings.

 

ACURA

BRAND REPORT

Sales Highlights

Notes


Acura posted strong March sales topping 13,000 units based on strong sales of SUVs and the best month for Acura sedans since August 2021.

  • Acura SUV sales near 10,000 units, led by best sales month since May 2021 for MDX
  • Demand for TLX Type S help lead Acura sedan sales to nearly 3,300 units
  • Type S direction resonates with buyers, driving MDX, TLX and NSX Type S variants to strong March sales.

First two months of manual transmission production is pre-sold, with over 75% of 2023 Integra pre-orders for the three-pedal model.

 

Deliveries of MDX Type S have begun, the most powerful, best handling and best equipped Acura SUV ever.









American Honda Vehicle Sales for March 2022




Month-to-Date

Year-to-Date




March
2022

March
2021***

DSR** %
Change

MoM %
Change

March
2022

March
2021***

DSR** %
Change

YoY %
Change



American Honda Total

108,075

148,538

-29.9%

-27.2%

266,418

347,091

-24.3%

-23.2%



Total Car Sales

32,249

53,366

-41.8%

-39.6%

89,373

122,853

-28.2%

-27.3%



Total Truck Sales

75,826

95,172

-23.3%

-20.3%

177,045

224,238

-22.1%

-21.0%



Honda

Total Car Sales

28,948

49,023

-43.1%

-41.0%

82,573

113,565

-28.3%

-27.3%



Honda

Total Truck Sales

65,907

81,684

-22.3%

-19.3%

155,609

195,638

-21.5%

-20.5%



Acura

Total Car Sales

3,301

4,343

-26.8%

-24.0%

6,800

9,288

-27.8%

-26.8%



Acura

Total Truck Sales

9,919

13,488

-29.2%

-26.5%

21,436

28,600

-26.0%

-25.0%



* Total Domestic Car Sales

31,552

45,957

-33.9%

-31.3%

87,298

106,592

-19.2%

-18.1%



Domestic

Car

Honda Division

28,252

41,656

-34.7%

-32.2%

80,500

97,448

-18.5%

-17.4%





Acura Division

3,300

4,301

-26.1%

-23.3%

6,798

9,144

-26.6%

-25.7%



* Total Domestic Truck Sales

75,826

95,172

-23.3%

-20.3%

177,045

224,237

-22.1%

-21.0%



Domestic

Truck

Honda Division

65,907

81,684

-22.3%

-19.3%

155,609

195,637

-21.5%

-20.5%





Acura Division

9,919

13,488

-29.2%

-26.5%

21,436

28,600

-26.0%

-25.0%



  Total Import Car Sales

697

7,409

-90.9%

-90.6%

2,075

16,261

-87.4%

-87.2%



Import

Car

Honda Division

696

7,367

-90.9%

-90.6%

2,073

16,117

-87.3%

-87.1%





Acura Division

1

42

-97.7%

-97.6%

2

144

-98.6%

-98.6%



  Total Import Truck Sales

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

1

-100.0%

-100.0%



Import

Truck

Honda Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

1

-100.0%

-100.0%





Acura Division

0

0

0.0%

0.0%

0

0

0.0%

0.0%


  
MODEL BREAKOUT BY DIVISION


Honda Division Total

94,855

130,707

-30.1%

-27.4%

238,182

309,203

-24.0%

-23.0%



Honda

Car

ACCORD

17,658

19,968

-14.8%

-11.6%

42,039

46,591

-11.0%

-9.8%





CIVIC

10,444

24,522

-59.0%

-57.4%

38,515

55,903

-32.0%

-31.1%





CLARITY

83

464

-82.8%

-82.1%

154

1,147

-86.8%

-86.6%





INSIGHT

763

1,682

-56.3%

-54.6%

1,865

3,859

-52.3%

-51.7%




Truck

CR-V

29,943

37,711

-23.5%

-20.6%

58,579

93,766

-38.4%

-37.5%





HR-V

15,341

11,625

27.1%

32.0%

42,168

26,175

59.0%

61.1%





ODYSSEY

4,973

9,193

-47.9%

-45.9%

11,210

20,066

-44.9%

-44.1%





PASSPORT

3,470

4,914

-32.0%

-29.4%

10,474

11,610

-11.0%

-9.8%





PILOT

8,828

12,160

-30.1%

-27.4%

23,989

31,451

-24.7%

-23.7%





RIDGELINE

3,352

6,081

-46.9%

-44.9%

9,189

12,570

-27.9%

-26.9%



Acura Division Total

13,220

17,831

-28.6%

-25.9%

28,236

37,888

-26.5%

-25.5%



Acura

Car

ILX

1,493

1,253

14.7%

19.2%

3,761

2,986

24.3%

26.0%





NSX

25

7

243.9%

257.1%

46

17

167.0%

170.6%





RLX / RL

1

42

-97.7%

-97.6%

2

144

-98.6%

-98.6%





TLX

1,782

3,041

-43.6%

-41.4%

2,991

6,141

-51.9%

-51.3%




Truck

MDX

6,405

8,782

-29.8%

-27.1%

13,558

16,988

-21.3%

-20.2%





RDX

3,514

4,706

-28.1%

-25.3%

7,878

11,612

-33.1%

-32.2%



Selling Days

27

26



75

74





**** Electrified Vehicles

12,661

10,488

16.2%

20.7%

25,361

24,609

1.7%

3.1%






*    Honda and Acura vehicles are made of domestic & global sourced parts



**   Daily Selling Rate



***  2021 totals include Honda and Acura model(s) discontinued following the 2020 model year



**** Electrified Vehicles equal: Total sales of Hybrid (FHEV & PHEV), EVs (BEV) and Fuel Cell Vehicles (FCV) from the Honda and Acura brands.


Honda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/American Honda Motor Co.,...
Honda Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/American Honda Motor Co., Inc.)(PRNewswire)

