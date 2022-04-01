Olympians, World Cup Athletes Heading to Taos Ski Valley to Compete in World Pro Ski Tour World Championships Event April 8-10

Action-packed weekend with food, drink, music and competition viewing for the public

TAOS SKI VALLEY, N.M., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Taos Ski Valley will host the World Pro Ski Tour World Championships event April 8-10. This prestigious event draws professional athletes from all over the world and will include both men's and women's races. This thrilling event and Taos' world-renowned terrain will be viewable live around the world on FLoLive.tv and in 70 million homes on CBS Sports Network. The World Pro Ski Tour is presented by Rocket Mortgage. The World Championships is presented by Keep New Mexico True.

This year's Championships event will feature top-tier athletes including current and former Olympians:

Paula Moltzan : Olympian, current US Ski Team athlete, 2022 National Champion

Tricia Mangan : 2x Olympian, current US Ski Team athlete, NCAA All-American

Katie Vesterstein : Olympian, current University of Utah National Champion

Tuva Norbye : Current Rocket Mortgage Women's Tour leader

Linus Strasser : Olympic silver medalist, current German Ski Team athlete

Luke Winters : Olympian, current US Ski Team athlete

River Radamus : Olympian, current US Ski Team athlete, World Junior Champion

Nolan Kasper : 3x Olympian, US Ski Team alum

Erik Read : 3x Olympian, World Championships silver medalist, current Canadian Ski Team athlete

Simon Breitfuss-Kammerlander : Olympian, 2020 WPST Rookie of the Year

Robert Cone: 2020 & 2021 WPST Champion, current Tour leader, US Ski Team alum

In addition, former Olympians Franz Klammer, Julia Mancuso, Bode Miller, Deb Armstrong, and Billy Kidd will be on hand to enjoy the fun.

"We look forward to welcoming athletes and visitors to the first World Pro Ski Tour World Championships event in 25 years and showing off Taos Ski Valley's sunny spring skies and plentiful snow," said David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley. "Our terrain is unmatched, and the Taos Ski Valley experience is better than ever before thanks to our 'grow better not bigger' motto and commitment to retaining a pure mountain experience along with world-class amenities. This group of world-famous Olympians and professionals will find a truly unique spirit in Taos Ski Valley, and the entire Taos community will have the opportunity to highlight its culture and hospitality to the world."

The public is encouraged to come watch this thrilling competition, which is free for spectators. The full weekend lineup of competition and entertainment includes:

Friday, April 8 :

Saturday, April 9 :

Sunday, April 10 :

Viewing the race is free and open to the public, and shuttles will be running from 7 AM-5 PM from the Eis Haus ice rink in the Plaza to the Kachina Basin where races will take place. Event tickets are available for $20 and include a souvenir cow bell for cheering on the athletes, a complimentary alcoholic drink for those 21 and over (or other beverage of choice), a Frito pie, and entrance into exclusive raffles for a chance to win skis, gear, a Taos Winter 23 Season Pass, and more. A portion of the proceeds from event tickets will benefit Working on Wellness, which supports healthy activities for Taos Pueblo Youth, including the Charles N. Romero Snowsports program.

The Junior Ski Tour Challenge presented by Centinel Bank is open to any youth competitors ages 8-17. It is a two-lap developmental training race on a modified World Pro Ski Tour racecourse. Participants will also complete their course inspection with the pro athletes. Registration can be completed online here and race entry will be $20. Discounted lift tickets will be available to participants and their parents at the Lake Fork ticket office the day of the race.

Taos Ski Valley will remain open throughout the event, with lifts opening daily at 8:30 AM. Visitors who purchase Winter 23 Season Passes will be able to use them during the WPST event April 8-10, as can current season passholders.

To learn more about the World Pro Ski Tour, please visit www.worldproskitour.com.

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the pristine peaks of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is undergoing a $300 million renaissance making it one of North America's premier vacation and adventure destinations. With over more than 300 inches of average annual snowfall, 300 days of sunshine and more than 1,200 skiable acres, Taos Ski Valley is the industry's only B Corp Certified ski resort, which means it operates with the highest standards of environmental sustainability, and social and economic justice. An independently owned and operated resort, Taos maintains an authentic charm while delivering a world-class experience both on-mountain and off for skiers and riders of all abilities. Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley and its B Corp commitment, please visit www.skitaos.com.

About the World Pro Ski Tour:

The World Pro Ski Tour, presented by Rocket Mortgage, is a nationwide tour of events where professional skiers race side-by-side in a single elimination, bracket format. Prize money and an overall World Pro Ski Tour title attracts Olympians, World Cup athletes and professional skiers from around the globe. On-site spectators and TV viewers can watch all stops on the Tour in an exciting and easy to understand format where the first racer to the finish is the winner. The WPST is viewed in more than 100 million homes and can be seen in primetime on CBS Sports Network, live on Flolive.tv and via the award-winning docuseries, Life In Between Gates. More information on the World Pro Ski Tour and all its partners can be found at http://worldproskitour.com

