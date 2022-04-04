Akima Subsidiary Awarded $44M Logistics Support Contract at Fort Stewart

Sunik will provide a range of maintenance, supply, and transportation support under EAGLE contract award

HERNDON, Va., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Akima today announced that its subsidiary, Sunik, has been awarded a contract to provide logistics readiness support to Army Field Support Battalion – Stewart (AFSBn) at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The award has a 5-year period of performance and a total contract value of approximately $44 million, if all options are exercised.

We plan to immediately provide value on this contract through our agility and our experience

"The Akima portfolio of companies has long provided world-class logistics capabilities to the United States Army," said Scott Rauer, President of Akima's Facilities Solutions Group. "We plan to immediately provide value on this contract through our agility and our experience, and we are proud to support the logistics requirements of such a critical facility."

Sunik will provide maintenance, supply, and transportation services for the 3rd Infantry Division, and multiple separate combat units including the 1-75th Ranger Regiment and 3-160th Special Operation Aviation Regiment. The 3rd Infantry Division was activated at Fort Stewart in April 1996 and is one of the Army's premier installations, earning the Army Community of Excellence Award an unprecedented six times.

The award was made to Akima under the Enhanced Army Global Logistics Enterprise (EAGLE) Program. Sunik plans to hire approximately 100 local employees in support of the contract.

About Sunik, An Akima Company

Sunik is an SBA-certified 8(a) company and wholly owned subsidiary of Akima, an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC), specializing in delivering day-to-day facilities and base level logistics operations and management to DoD and federal civilian customers. Sunik delivers high quality services when and where customers need it most. To learn more about Sunik, visit www.sunikllc.com.

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2021, Akima ranked #28 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #63 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

