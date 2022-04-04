American Battery Solutions Announces Re-launch of Springboro, Ohio Manufacturing Facility with Added Capacity to Meet Growing Lithium-ion Battery Demand

Company Weighing Possibility of Additional Positions to 33 Tech Jobs Already Created

SPRINGBORO, Ohio and LAKE ORION, Mich. , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Solutions, Inc. (ABS) (https://www.americanbatterysolutions.com/), a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of advanced battery systems, today formally re-launched its upgraded 170,000 square-foot manufacturing facility, with critical added production capacity to meet growing demand for its lithium-ion batteries used in light electric vehicles and numerous industrial and recreational applications. The Springboro, Ohio facility, purchased from Robert Bosch Battery Systems in 2019, includes additional investment in equipment and facility improvements conducted in parallel with developments in new product offerings and new customer programs, steps that enabled production start-up in January this year of the ALLIANCE Intelligent Battery Series™. The plant employs 33 technical and production employees, a figure that represents more than twice the number employed when ABS acquired the facility, with additional positions under consideration by the company. The facility dedication was attended by local and state officials.

"With our initial investment several years ago and subsequent investments in additional equipment and production capacity, we see the Springboro facility as a critical strategic link in our ability to meet the growing demand in underserved markets such as light electric vehicles, autonomous robotics and telecom, and to continue ABS' unbroken growth trajectory," said Subhash Dhar, Founder, President and CEO of ABS. "Our facility here further strengthens our footprint in the state of Ohio, leveraging its heritage as an engineering and manufacturing powerhouse, adding critical mass to its emphasis on new energy-related jobs."

ABS' investment in the Springboro facility is driven by growing customer adoption of its recently-launched ALLIANCE Intelligent Battery Series™ for light commercial and heavy-duty electric vehicle markets. At capacity, the facility will be capable of producing 8 Giga watt-hours of power annually the equivalent of powering more than 150-thousand electric vehicles.

All ABS batteries are manufactured in the U.S.A., and offer automotive-grade systems design, engineering and validation, with AECQ-qualified components. ABS lithium-ion solutions offer zero maintenance and long life both as aftermarket retrofits as well as designed-in OEM solutions.

About American Battery Solutions

ABS designs and manufactures modular battery solutions for transportation, industrial and commercial markets primarily in North America and Europe. The team at American Battery Solutions Inc. includes some of the most recognized battery systems experts in the industry with decades of experience in designing, developing and manufacturing high-volume advanced battery systems. Those experts are now applying this experience to serve emerging and growing markets, concentrating on module production, pack assembly and customer integration.

ABS operates a 120,000 sq. ft. Innovation Center in Michigan and a dedicated 170,000 sq. ft purpose-built state of the art battery manufacturing facility in Ohio. It employs more than 175 people in Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, Texas and California. Follow ABS on Twitter @ABS_Energy and LinkedIn.

