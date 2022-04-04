APARTMENT LIST ACQUIRES NEXT-GEN AI VIRTUAL LEASING ASSISTANT

Rental concierge leads technology in the rental marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apartment List, the online rental marketplace on a mission to deliver every renter a home they love, is upleveling its concierge rental experience with the acquisition of AI technology provider, Diffe.rent , which offers the most comprehensive AI virtual leasing assistant in the market used by multifamily industry leaders from the NMHC top 50. Diffe.rent's core technology is known as Lea, which increases lead conversion for property management companies by marrying advanced AI technology with a human touch. Apartment List will use Lea to help nurture renters on its platform and continue to offer Lea as an independent product to any property management company.

With the acquisition of Diffe.rent, Apartment List helps properties improve their business by increasing NOI and maximizing their time. Lea provides an elite leasing experience for renters by responding to inquiries 24/7; this cutting edge technology quickly communicates with renters and nurtures leads on all communication channels, including text, email and voice.

"This acquisition ushers in the next evolution in leasing," said Matthew Woods, newly appointed CEO of Apartment List. "Diffe.rent enables us to provide a better rental experience for both renters and properties through AI technology. This is just the beginning."

"Apartment List and Diffe.rent share the same vision for putting people first and leveraging technology to provide value for renters and properties at every step," said Didi Bahir, founder of Diffe.rent.

The technology works for all incoming leads, regardless of the source. Those interested in seeing Lea in action can request a demo with a member of the sales team (contact@diffe.rent).

ABOUT APARTMENT LIST:

Apartment List is a technology-driven rental marketplace with nearly 6 million units on the platform, reaching millions of renters monthly to help them find their next home. Founded in 2011, Apartment List has a mission to deliver every renter a home they love at the value they deserve. Apartment List offers a unique success-based business model with aligned incentives - connecting renters who want a curated concierge experience with properties that want a clear path from lead to lease.

