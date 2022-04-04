Arup announces new leadership as firm broadens reach and sharpens focus on sustainable outcomes across the Americas

Fiona Cousins named Chair and Nigel Nicholls named Chief Operating Officer

New regional leadership team appointed to lead the built environment consultancy's growth and deliver on its sustainable development commitment

Robert Kay joins Arup to lead Climate and Sustainability Services

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arup, a global leader in engineering, consulting, and design for the built environment, announced today that Fiona Cousins has been appointed Chair of the Americas Region and Nigel Nicholls has been named Chief Operating Officer of the Americas Region. Their appointments reflect the firm's focus on sustainability and innovation, and its capacity and commitment to solve the most pressing problems impacting communities across the globe.

Guided by Arup's mission to shape a more sustainable world through high quality work and innovative solutions, the firm also announced a new regional leadership, organized to deliver exceptional service to clients and communities.

Four regional leaders will drive Arup's local operations to ensure the highest quality client service: Sean Meadows (Canada), Federico Torres Jimenez (South), Brian Swett (East), and Scott Russell (West).

Further, in order to drive focus and influence in our key markets, Arup named eight new leaders for our priority businesses and services: Bill Scrantom (Property, Science, Industry, and Technology – and Social Infrastructure, including Healthcare), Jenny Buckley (Aviation, Highways, Rail), Brian Raine (Energy, Water, and Resources), Tim Treharne (Advisory Services), Chris Pollock (Technical Services), Gideon D'Arcangelo (Digital Services), Paul Moore (Cities, Planning, and Design), and Robert Kay (Climate Services and Sustainability).

Fiona Cousins, Chair

Fiona Cousins is Arup's Americas Region Chair, an Arup Fellow, and member of the Arup Group Board. Having joined Arup in 1985, Fiona most recently led the climate services and sustainability teams for Arup in the Americas, along with serving as a key leader in building engineering and digital strategies for the firm. She is a mechanical engineer by profession and, as a renowned sustainability and resilience consultant, has worked on a wide range of projects to establish clear and decisive direction for sustainable and resilient outcomes. In 2019, she was appointed by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Speaker Corey Johnson to the New York City Advisory Board for Local Law 97.

"At Arup, we're always looking to expand our capabilities and pursue mission-driven, positive work within the AEC industry. As markets change, we will continue to push for more sustainable outcomes on all our work by incorporating and relying on digital solutions. We will also take an intentional approach to our clients' objectives to drive the firm's growth," said Cousins.

Under Fiona's leadership, the regional, business and service leaders will be instrumental in helping Arup realize its vision of shaping a more sustainable and equitable built environment that puts client services at the forefront.

Nigel Nicholls, Chief Operating Officer

Nigel Nicholls is Chief Operating Officer for Arup in the Americas. Nigel joined the firm in London in 1989 and has spent the last 10 years as Managing Director of Arup's New York office, the firm's largest in the Americas Region. He is a mechanical engineer by profession and has spent time living and working in many parts of the world including the UK, Zimbabwe and Botswana before moving to the USA 20 years ago.

"I am excited by Arup's commitment to raising the profile of our local leadership and generating new opportunities for sustainable growth. Especially following our recent commitment to achieve net zero emissions across the firm's entire operations by 2030, we intend to approach all projects through a sustainable design lens and continue working on positive-impact projects with our clients," said Nicholls.

Sean Meadows, Canada Leader

Sean Meadows has over 20 years of experience in the consulting industry, supporting public sector clients to deliver diverse and challenging infrastructure projects that have expanded sustainable transit options and equitable transit access. Arup's Canada offices are in Toronto and Montréal.

Federico Torres Jimenez, Americas South Leader

Federico Torres Jimenez has led projects in several businesses and services working with the public and private sectors, including key managerial and consultancy positions in the United Kingdom and Latin America. Federico previously led the opening of Arup's Bogotá office, and established Arup as an active player in the Colombian infrastructure market. The South region includes the firm's offices in Houston, Dallas and Bogotá.

Brian Swett, Americas East Leader

Brian Swett is an internationally recognized leader in climate change and sustainability, with more than 20 years of experience working with municipal governments, private sector real estate development, federal governments, and nonprofits. Brian previously served as Arup's Director of Sustainable Cities and Real Estate and Boston Group Leader. The East region includes the firm's offices in New York, New Jersey, Boston, Washington DC and Chicago.

Scott Russell, Americas West Leader

Scott Russell brings a renewed focus to client care, community service, and member development to his work, drawing on his previous experiences as Arup's Los Angeles Group Leader, the Director of Marketing and Communications for the Americas Region, and an urban planner. The West region includes the firm's offices in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland and Seattle.

Bill Scrantom, Americas Property, SIT (Science, Industry, and Technology), and Social Infrastructure Leader

Bill Scrantom is a recognized leader in healthcare planning and is a known expert in the design of sustainable healthcare environments with more than 35 years of experience, bringing a client-centric focus to designing significant facilities for academic medical centers, community hospitals, ambulatory facilities and medical research facilities.

Jenny Buckley, Americas Transport Leader

Jenny Buckley is a leader of large multidisciplinary teams for complex transportation projects. With over 20 years of industry experience, she is known for delivering strategic solutions and maintaining strong client relationships. She serves on the Americas Region Board and has over 20 years of experience in structural engineering.

Brian Raine, Americas Energy, Water, and Resources Leader

Brian Raine is a leader in Utility Scale Renewable energy work, aligned with the UN sustainable development goals that include clean energy and resilient infrastructure solutions. He established Arup's Texas offices in 2001.

Tim Treharne, Americas Advisory Services Leader

Tim Treharne has 40 years of experience in banking finance and investment, principally in the structuring, procuring and financing of major capital projects. Having worked on projects and programs across a range of sectors and geographies, Tim brings a depth of experience and market knowledge from multiple perspectives in developing alternative delivery models for public and private clients alike to advance climate and social initiatives.

Chris Pollock, Americas Technical Services Leader

Chris Pollock has over 20 years of experience and has led and successfully delivered acoustics and audiovisuals through strategic design input and planning. Chris is a champion for wellbeing and sustainability and leads the delivery of innovative technical services for a team of specialist designers and consultants.

Gideon D'Arcangelo, Americas Digital Services Leader

Gideon D'Arcangelo has over 30 years of experience as an expert in user-centric design practices and is an accomplished leader who has overseen countless projects for corporate and cultural clients from concept, installation and operations. He is a leading designer for interactive and immersive experiences in the built environment, and a champion of equitable design.

Paul Moore, Americas Cities, Planning, and Design Leader

Paul Moore has over 30 years of experience in oversight and management of major urban design, land use and transportation planning, and engineering projects. He has extensive experience developing major transportation and transit planning projects, small area planning and redevelopment studies, traffic engineering and design manuals and studies, and livable transportation solutions.

Robert Kay, Americas Climate and Sustainability Services Leader

Robert Kay joins Arup with 32 years of experience in climate change and coastal zone management. Prior to working at Arup, Robert served as the Deputy Director and Senior Fellow of ICF's Climate Center, helping clients embrace the climate transition.

About Arup

Dedicated to sustainable development, Arup is a built environment consulting firm of 16,000 designers, advisors and experts working across 140 countries. Founded to strive for humanity and excellence in everything that we do, we collaborate with our clients and partners, using imagination, technology and rigor to shape a better world.

