Cambria Hotels Expands In Texas Capital

Upscale Brand Opens Sixth Hotel in the Lone Star State

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), the Cambria upscale brand continues to grow rapidly in guests' favorite destinations. Following the recent openings of the Cambria Hotel Calabasas, Cambria Hotel Louisville Downtown-Whiskey Row and the Cambria Hotel Nashville Airport, Cambria Hotels welcomed a new property to its portfolio with the opening of the Cambria Hotel Austin Airport, the first of two hotels to open in Austin with the Cambria Hotel Austin Downtown Rainey Street expected to open in the summer of 2023.

Located at 7800 E. Ben White Boulevard, the 127-room Cambria Hotel Austin Airport is less than two miles from Austin Bergstrom International Airport and just minutes from downtown and the newly opened Tesla Gigafactory. Often referred to as "Silicon Hills," Austin includes many high-tech company operations, such as Apple, Amazon, Google, Facebook and Silicon Laboratories, in addition to several corporate headquarters, including Oracle and Dell. The city also hosts the popular South by Southwest (SXSW) festival each year, a conglomerate of film, interactive media, music and education conferences as well as the annual Austin City Limits Music Festival. Additional nearby attractions include the Circuit of the Americas motor speedway, numerous live music venues and world class BBQ. Many outdoor activities are available in the surrounding Texas Hill County, including Mount Bonnell, Lady Bird Lake and Lake Austin. The area is also home to the University of Texas at Austin and the Texas State Capitol.

"Ideal for travelers flying in to explore this vibrant city or if in town for work, the Cambria Hotel Austin Airport provides the convenience of everything Austin has to offer — in addition to all the little luxuries and upscale amenities that elevate the guest experience," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "With Texas being one of the fastest-growing states in the country, it's only fitting that we debut our first hotel in Central Texas and the sixth hotel overall in the Lone Star State, following openings in Houston, McAllen, Plano, Richardson and Southlake."

The Cambria Hotel Austin Airport features upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including an outdoor pool.

Locally inspired design and décor, reflecting the unique personality of Austin's music, food and architecture.

Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining within the Backstage Bar & Grill, featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and craft cocktails with Austin made Tito's vodka, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Austin Airport was developed by W2 SF Airport Hospitality Business LP, a W2 Real Estate Partners entity. There are currently nearly 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans and Phoenix, with over 70 hotels in the pipeline.

All Choice-branded hotels are participating in Commitment to Clean, an initiative that builds upon the strong foundation of franchisees' long-standing dedication to cleanliness with enhanced training and best practices for deep cleaning, disinfecting and social distancing. Additionally, Cambria guests can limit their interactions with hotel staff by using the Cambria Contactless Concierge Service, a text messaging service for housekeeping requests, to-go food orders, meeting room requests and more.

About Cambria® Hotels

The Cambria Hotels brand is designed for the modern traveler, offering guests a distinct experience with simple, guilt-free indulgences allowing them to treat themselves while on the road. Properties feature compelling design inspired by the location, spacious and comfortable rooms, flexible meeting space, and local, freshly prepared food and craft beer. Cambria Hotels is rapidly expanding in major U.S. cities, with hotels open in Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, D.C. There are over 130 Cambria properties open or in the pipeline across the United States, with nearly 60 currently open. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/cambria.

About Choice Hotels®

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in 35 countries and territories as of December 31, 2021, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

W2 Real Estate Partners

W2 Real Estate Partners is an experienced, highly regarded Austin TX based real estate firm that specializes in the acquisition and development of commercial and multifamily real estate properties. The company is focused on superior product execution and on finding opportunities at the front end of localized real estate cycles when returns are at their greatest. W2 Real Estate Partners is the successor to the commercial and multifamily development operations of Simmons Vedder Partners, and the principals have worked together for over a decade as partners in SVP's commercial and multifamily ventures. As a result of the varied backgrounds of our principals, our core competence is wide. We have successfully developed vertical mixed-use, office, warehouse, multi-family, student housing, senior housing, billboards, and land. The company has been responsible for the development and acquisition of over 8,000,000 square feet of office, industrial and residential projects with an aggregate value of over $2 billion; these projects span such markets as Atlanta, Austin, Denver, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston, Oklahoma City, Orlando, San Antonio, and Washington D.C. Through prudent speculation and careful research, W2 Real Estate Partners continues to pursue top locations in underserved markets for commercial and residential development with a primary focus in the Central Texas markets.

