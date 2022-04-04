CLASS ACTION ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Butterfly Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 18, 2022

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Butterfly Network, Inc. f/k/a Longview Acquisition Corp. ("Butterfly") (NYSE: BFLY) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors. This lawsuit is one behalf of: (a) all persons or entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Butterfly securities between February 16, 2021 and November 15, 2021, both dates inclusive and/or (b) all holders of Butterfly common stock as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on February 12, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Longview Acquisition Corp. and Butterfly.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Butterfly, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/butterfly-network-inc-f-k-a-longview-acquisition-corp-loss-submission-form?prid=25445&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Butterfly includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Butterfly had overstated its post-merger business and financial prospects; (ii) notwithstanding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Butterfly's financial projections failed to take into account the pandemic's broad consequences, which included healthcare logistical challenges, and medical personnel fatigue; (iii) accordingly, Butterfly's gross margin levels and revenue projections were less sustainable than the Company had represented; (iv) all the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on Butterfly's business and financial condition; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 18, 2022

Aggrieved Butterfly investors only have until April 18, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong