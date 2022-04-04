CME Group Reports Q1 and March 2022 Market Statistics

Q1 Overall ADV increased 19% and March ADV was up 12% year-over-year

Record Q1 Equity Index futures and options ADV

Record Q1 SOFR futures and options ADV and OI

CHICAGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today reported its Q1 and March 2022 market statistics, showing average daily volume (ADV) increased 19% to 26 million contracts during the first quarter. March ADV increased 12% to 24.4 million contracts during the month. Market statistics are available in greater detail at https://cmegroupinc.gcs-web.com/monthly-volume.

Q1 2022 highlights across asset classes compared to Q1 2021 include:

Equity Index ADV increased 30%, including:

Interest Rate ADV increased 21%, including:

Energy and Foreign Exchange ADV both increased 6%

Micro Ether futures ADV grew to 19,000 since their December 2021 launch

Options ADV increased 32%

ADV outside the United States increased 18% to 7.3 million contracts in Q1, including 28% growth in Latin America , 22% in Asia and 17% in EMEA

March 2022 ADV across asset classes includes:

Additional March 2022 product highlights compared to March 2021 include:

Interest Rate ADV increased 22%

Agricultural ADV increased 9%

Foreign Exchange ADV increased 10%

Energy ADV increased 8%

Metals ADV increased 5%

Equity Index ADV increased 2%

Ether futures ADV increased 425%

Options ADV increased 37%

ADV outside the United States increased 10% to 7 million, including 31% growth in Latin America , 11% in Asia and 8% in EMEA

Micro E-mini futures and options represented 41% of overall Equity Index ADV, Micro WTI Crude Oil futures accounted for 9% of overall Energy ADV and Micro Bitcoin futures accounted for 0.2% of overall Equity Index ADV

Micro Ether futures had an ADV of 16,000 contracts

BrokerTec U.S. Repo ADNV increased 20% to $287B , European Repo ADNV increased 14% to €340B and U.S. Treasury ADNV increased 11% to $148B

