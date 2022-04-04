COVID-19 Testing Leader Curative Announces Partnership with Truepill for Easy Access to Telehealth Consults and COVID-19 Antiviral Treatments

Companies Provide Eligible Patients with Virtual Consultations and Next Day Delivery of Antiviral Treatment Options for COVID-19

SAN DIMAS, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 testing and next-generation healthcare delivery company Curative and Truepill , the digital health platform connecting telehealth, diagnostics, and pharmacy to power the future of consumer healthcare, today announced a partnership to give patients' who test positive at a Curative testing site easy access to next day antiviral treatment options.

"Curative is pleased to be partnering with Truepill to give our patients easy access to telehealth and antiviral treatments through our digital platform," said Fred Turner, CEO and co-founder of Curative. "This partnership with Truepill allows us to provide accessible health service for COVID-19 treatment for patients no matter where they are in the country."

After taking a COVID-19 molecular or antigen test at a Curative testing site, results are delivered directly to the patient. If they test positive, they can take advantage of Truepill's convenient COVID-19 virtual care platform to quickly and easily access antiviral treatment options.* Through Truepill's modern, user-friendly digital experience, patients who test positive within five days of mild to moderate symptom onset will have access to on-demand telehealth consults with US-licensed healthcare professionals. If eligible, an antiviral prescription will be shipped directly to their door, or sent to their local pharmacy, with minimal to no out-of-pocket cost.* By leveraging Truepill's scalable direct-to-patient telehealth platform and nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery capabilities, Curative is ensuring all eligible patients have access to the treatment they need.

"Access, speed and scale are essential to any COVID-19 response, and this is especially true when it comes to the distribution of antiviral medications," said Sid Viswanathan, CEO and co-founder of Truepill. "We're thrilled to partner with diagnostic testing leader Curative to provide an end-to-end, white-labeled virtual care experience that enables efficient, streamlined access to treatment. Truepill's unique direct-to-patient telehealth platform and insurance-reimbursed pharmacy fulfillment capabilities, integrated with Curative's robust network of COVID-19 testing sites, makes it possible for patients to get the care they need, the instant they need it - with treatment available from the comfort and safety of home."

Curative's COVID-19 testing appointments are available nationwide. Visit curative.com to book a testing or a telehealth appointment and to see the full range of Curative's offerings. More information on Truepill and their telehealth, diagnostics and pharmacy services available at truepill.com .

*Healthcare provided through the managed Truepill network of medical providers. Treatment options and eligibility determinations made by independent licensed medical providers.

**Applicable shipping and appointment fees apply.

About Curative

Curative is a leader in on-demand public health service programs and infrastructure development, with a current focus on COVID-19 testing sites of all sizes. Curative partners with communities to strengthen public health services with turn-key programs, easy-to-access experiences, and scalable infrastructure, helping keep people everywhere safe, healthy, and informed. Co-founded by CEO Fred Turner and powered by a team of world-leading doctors, scientists, engineers, and health industry experts, Curative began focusing on COVID-19 testing in early March 2020 upon realizing the urgent need to scale COVID-19 test production in the United States. With a network of over 17,000 sites across over 34 states and three CLIA-certified, high-complexity laboratories, Curative and its managed medical entities have provided over 30 million COVID-19 tests and over 2 million COVID-19 vaccines. Beyond COVID-19, Curative is using its unique healthcare delivery network to bring access to the highest quality healthcare services to every American. For more details on Curative, please visit curative.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

About Truepill

Truepill powers the future of consumer healthcare, connecting telehealth, diagnostic, and pharmacy infrastructure to create innovative solutions for leading companies. Truepill enables its partners to deliver convenient and accessible care and provides the building blocks needed to launch and scale world-class healthcare experiences. Founded in 2016, Truepill's expansive suite of customizable, direct-to-patient solutions includes nationwide prescription fulfillment and delivery, a US-based network of licensed telehealth providers, an at-home lab testing network, white label packaging, product design and more. With a nationwide network of owned and operated pharmacies, Truepill accreditations include URAC accredited mail order pharmacy, URAC accredited specialty pharmacy, NABP and Digital Pharmacy Accreditation. Learn more at www.truepill.com .

