CP to report first-quarter 2022 earnings results on April 27, 2022

CALGARY, AB, April 4, 2022 Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) will release its first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results after the market close on April 27, 2022.

CP will discuss its results with the financial community in a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET (2:30 p.m. MT) on April 27, 2022.

Conference Call Access

Canada and U.S.: 866-342-8591

International: 203-518-9713

Conference ID: CPQ122

Callers should dial in 15 minutes prior to the call.

Webcast

We encourage you to access the webcast and presentation material in the Investors section of CP's website at investor.cpr.ca.

A replay of the first-quarter conference call will be available by phone through to May 4, 2022 at 800-688-9445 (U.S.) or 402-220-1371 (International).

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

