Employees Can Harness Data to Make Smarter, More Informed Benefit and Financial Decisions Using ADP Workforce Now®

Leading data-driven, easy-to-use benefit decision support tools from Nayya will be featured in ADP Workforce Now benefits starting Summer 2022

ROSELAND, N.J., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP®, a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announces it will offer an integration with Nayya, a leading benefits experience and healthcare management platform.

Combining the best of both worlds, this integration will help ADP customers empower their employees to make smarter benefits decisions to support their benefits and financial needs. The seamless integration with these employee-focused decision support capabilities is expected to launch in Summer 2022 with ADP Workforce Now. Additionally, this offering will also be available in other ADP Benefits Solutions in 2023.

"More than ever before, employees are focused on their physical, mental and financial wellbeing as they select their benefits. Choosing the right mix of benefits can be overwhelming" said George Michaels, general manager, Benefits and Talent Solutions, ADP. "ADP Workforce Now Benefits integrated with Nayya provides personalized recommendations to employees to help them make benefit decisions that meet their unique needs."

Powered by data science and AI technology, Nayya uses more than three billion consumer data points, a vast network of medical carrier integrations and hundreds of millions of lines of claims data to help identify the right benefits for employees. Nayya's technology gives employees much needed transparency when it comes to their benefits through guided benefits support and personalized recommendations.

"With Americans looking to get the most value they can from their employee benefits, our technology empowers employees with the personalized guidance needed to make more informed decisions about their health and financial wellness," said Akash Magoon, co-founder and CTO, Nayya. "We're pleased to be the technology backing the real-time, smart benefits selection process for ADP Workforce Now."

Now, ADP Workforce Now benefits capabilities will also feature:

Simple, guided enrollment that walks employees through the enrollment process, helping them select their benefits in less than 10 minutes.

Easy employee experience, integrated with many of the largest insurance carriers and benefits administrators, meaning increased convenience for employees. User data populates automatically, allowing employees to easily navigate from claims data to benefits recommendations to elections.

Bundled benefits recommendations, providing a comprehensive list of the best options for employees while outlining the value of voluntary benefits and digital health solutions.

Investment support where 401(k) and health savings account calculators help employees visualize how- investments can grow, better preparing them for unexpected expenses and retirement.

Benefits education that increases employee confidence and significantly reduces HR-related admin burden by as much as 80 percent.

Data privacy and security that empower users to feel confident knowing their data is safe with SOC2 and HIPAA compliant practices.

What the benefits community is saying:

"As part of Guardian's purpose to inspire well-being, we are simplifying processes and empowering consumers with information to help them prepare for unexpected hurdles and enjoy peace of mind," said Sarah Oliver, Head of Enrollment for Guardian Life, a leading benefits provider. "We are excited to partner with ADP and Nayya to offer customers a modernized benefits experience that supports their health and happiness."

"We're always seeking to make the benefits process more streamlined for our clients," said Mark Rieder, head of Innovation, NFP. "Access to this Nayya technology in the already streamlined ADP Workforce Now platform is an added bonus that allows our clients to provide their employees smart recommendations to help them wade through the benefits selection process."

About Nayya

At Nayya, we believe there's a better way to choose and use benefits. A more transparent, less confusing way for employees to control their health and financial potential. Powered by billions of data points and machine learning, our benefits experience platform delivers personalized decision support and guidance during open enrollment, new employee onboarding, qualifying life events, and in the moments that matter all year round. This is one of the most stressful and challenging situations consumers face – and we see that as an opportunity to build an innovative response that can help millions of Americans possess the control and understanding they deserve. Join the consumers and their employers that are now living with more peace and confidence at Nayya.com.

About ADP (NASDAQ: ADP)

Designing better ways to work through cutting-edge products, premium services and exceptional experiences that enable people to reach their full potential. HR, Talent, Time Management, Benefits and Payroll. Informed by data and designed for people. Learn more at ADP.com

