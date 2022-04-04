GLOBAL SOCIAL SURVEY REFLECTS THE EFFICACY AND POSITIVE IMPACT OF L'OREAL PARIS' STAND UP AGAINST STREET HARASSMENT TRAINING

Findings show that 97% of Stand Up Against Street Harassment trainees feel more empowered to intervene when witnessing street harassment

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of the 12th annual International Anti-Street Harassment Week (April 3-9, 2022), L'Oréal Paris reveals the results of an unprecedented global social impact survey with research partner Ipsos, as well as a new awareness video from global spokesperson Eva Longoria. With 78% of general population, women specifically, having personally experienced at least one situation of street harassment, the survey highlights the positive impact of L'Oréal Paris' Stand Up Against Street Harassment training program. Launched in March 2020 in partnership with the NGO Right To Be (formerly Hollaback!), this global initiative has already trained 700,000 people on how to safely intervene in instances of street harassment with Right To Be's 5Ds methodology. In 2022, L'Oréal Paris has accelerated its commitment to combating street harassment by aiming to train 1.5 million people by the end of the year.

Social Impact Survey Reveals Positive Effect of L'Oréal Paris' Stand Up Against Street Harassment Training Program on People's Daily Lives

The social impact survey revealed that the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program has empowered trainees1, giving them the tools and confidence to walk the streets. In fact, trainees report that they are now able to better identify instances of street harassment, and feel more prepared to intervene, than the general population. The survey highlights the incredible power the Stand Up Against Street Harassment training can have on shifting witness' attitudes, and safely taking action. Key findings include:

- 97% of trainees in the US feel more empowered to intervene when witnessing street harassment, compared to before their Stand Up Against Street Harassment training.

- Among trainees in the US who have experienced street harassment after getting trained, 85% of them said they acted in the moment, while only 72% were comfortable acting or speaking up prior to training.

- Globally, more than 9 out of 10 Stand Up trainees are convinced they could do at least one thing to combat street harassment if they were to witness it (vs 67% in the general population).

- After getting trained, people around the world who experience street harassment personally tend to feel less vulnerable (19%), scared (20%), uncomfortable (46%) and anxious (25%) than when they experienced such a situation before getting trained.

Delphine Viguier Hovasse, Global Brand President, L'Oréal Paris says, "Street harassment goes against the values of women's empowerment, which is at the heart of L'Oréal Paris' DNA. We are proud to see that in a short window of time, our Stand Up Against Street Harassment training program has had such a positive and concrete impact on women's daily lives. We encourage everyone to get trained and spread the word. With Stand Up Against Street Harassment, all women can recognize their self-worth."

L'Oréal Paris Spokesperson Eva Longoria Takes a Stand and Encourages Everyone to Get Trained to Stand Up

The brand continues to encourage everyone to get trained to the 5D's methodology developed by Right To Be via the dedicated Stand Up website, and to spread awareness by utilizing the #WeStandUp hashtag. In her new awareness video, and via a didactic and upbeat style, Eva Longoria walks trainees through Right To Be's 5D's methodology (Distract, Delegate, Document, Delay, Direct): five simple, yet impactful, actions designed to safely combat street harassment.

Eva Longoria says, "I believe that every woman has the right to feel worthy; and yet, 80% of women globally have experienced street harassment at least once in their lives2. It's time to change this. Through programs like Stand Up Against Street Harassment, we can come together in solidarity to learn the tools to stop unwanted behavior and reclaim our power as changemakers in our communities."

ABOUT STAND UP AGAINST STREET HARASSMENT

L'Oréal Paris launched the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program on March 8, 2020, in partnership with Right To Be (formerly Hollaback!), an international NGO expert in the fight against harassment of all forms. Stand Up Against Street Harassment is focused on raising awareness about street harassment and training 1.5 million people to Right To Be's 5D's methodology by the end of 2022. The 5D's methodology (Distract, Delegate, Document, Delay, Direct) are five simple and effective tools to help people safely intervene when they witness or experience street harassment. To date, more than 700,000 people have been trained through the Stand Up Against Street Harassment initiative across 33 countries.

1 L'Oréal Paris' social impact survey compared interview responses from 1,841 individuals who completed the Stand Up training program to 3,126 interviews among the general population who had not completed the training across the world (France, Indonesia, India, USA). The trainees were asked to answer a series of questions about situations related to street harassment that they experienced before and after they took the Stand Up training.

2 "International survey on sexual harassment in public spaces," conducted by L'Oréal Paris with Ipsos, with data gathered in 15 countries with over 15,000 participants, March 2021.

