Healogics Highlights the Importance of Foot Health During National Foot Health Awareness Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Healogics® the nation's leading provider of world-class wound care, as part of its 2022 Healing Can't Wait program, kicks off April with its chronic foot health awareness efforts, in collaboration with National Foot Health Awareness Month. Healogics aims to educate the public on the importance of foot health to prevent wounds and the need for regular foot exams to detect non-healing wounds.

Chronic wounds commonly occur on the foot or lower leg, and if left untreated could result in serious complications, and potentially amputation, according to a study from the American Diabetes Association. Global publication research confirms a significant increase in amputations has been observed in recent years due to the impact of COVID-19 on patient treatment schedules.

The most common types of foot wounds are diabetic foot ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, arterial ulcers and pressure ulcers. Healogics Wound Care Centers® specialize in treating these chronic wounds and non-responsive conditions.

"With the increased incidence of diabetes, foot ulcers, and even amputations, it is important for those living with chronic wounds, as well as those who are at risk, to have access to information on wound healing," said David Bassin, Healogics Chief Executive Officer. "Throughout April, we seek to educate our communities and health care providers in an effort to improve access to wound care for all that need it."

There are preventative measures that everyone can do to improve foot health. Healogics offers patient resources that highlight foot care tips and remind at-risk patients to check their feet regularly, as well as to get annual foot exams performed by a medical professional.

Healogics Wound Care Centers offer comprehensive wound care and leading-edge treatments, including hyperbaric oxygen therapy, negative pressure wound therapy, bio-engineered skin substitutes, biological and biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies.

For more information on the treatment of diabetic foot ulcers and other chronic or infected wounds, visit www.Healogics.com.

About Healogics

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., Healogics is the nation's wound healing expert. Last year over 330,000 patients received advanced wound care through a nationwide network of nearly 700 Wound Care Centers®. The Healogics team is made up of almost 3,000 employees, 4,000 affiliated physicians and a Healogics Specialty Physician practice group of nearly 300. In addition to the company's network of outpatient Centers, Healogics partners with over 300 skilled nursing facilities to care for patients with chronic wounds, and provides inpatient consults at more than 80 partner hospitals. As the industry leader, Healogics has the largest repository of chronic wound-specific patient data in the country. The Healogics Wound Science Initiative, an effort launched in 2017 to provide peer-reviewed research, recognizes the value and relevance of big data and advanced analytics to drive continuous, collaborative learning towards a better understanding of how to efficiently utilize healthcare resources for patients with wounds. For additional information, please visit Healogics.com.

