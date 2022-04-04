LL COOL J LAUNCHES A BRAND NEW MUSIC FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE FEATURING PERFORMANCES BY ICE CUBE, RICK ROSS, LIL' KIM, THE DIPLOMATS FT. CAM'RON, JIM JONES & JUELZ SANTANA, FAT JOE & REMY MA, JADAKISS, TRINA, N.O.R.E. SCARFACE, DIGABLE PLANETS AND SO MUCH MORE

The G.O.A.T. Returns Home to the City that Birthed a Movement and Changed the World to Deliver the Rock The Bells Festival, Saturday, August 6 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York

NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Don't Call it a Comeback! Rock The Bells, the global lifestyle brand and preeminent voice for classic and timeless Hip-Hop founded by LL COOL J, today announces the ROCK THE BELLS FESTIVAL, a day-long celebration of Hip-Hop culture taking place Saturday, August 6, 2022, in LL's hometown of Queens, New York. The festival will feature live performances, interactive experiences, art exhibits, food, fashion and much more.

LL COOL J feat. DJ Z-Trip, Ice Cube, Rick Ross, Lil' Kim, The Diplomats ft. Cam'ron, Jim Jones & Juelz Santana, Fat Joe & Remy Ma, Jadakiss, Scarface, Trina, N.O.R.E, Digable Planets, and more to be announced, will perform live at the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens for the special one-night-only event. Each performer and artist was hand-picked for their undeniable talents and culture-defining career contributions to the culture. Hip-Hop pioneer Roxanne Shanté will host the star-studded event with music by DJ Mister Cee & DJ Scratch.

The event marks the first live concert experience from Rock The Bells, the globally celebrated Hip-Hop platform founded by LL COOL J. This brings fans a fully immersive festival moment as they experience LL's personal love letter to Hip-Hop through the lens of music, art, fashion, culture, food, and much more. Today at 9:00 am ET, on LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM (Ch. 43), LL COOL J and Roxanne Shanté announced the lineup LIVE on-air, including personal phone calls he made to the artists, offering a deeper look at what fans can expect on August 6th.

"This festival is my way of showing love to the community of Hip-Hop and celebrating the incredible journey this culture has taken, going from DJ Kool Herc's Sedgwick Avenue rec room, to the global phenomenon we all cherish today," said LL COOL J. "Getting to bring some of the most iconic and influential Hip-Hop artists to the same stage, in my hometown and the city that started it all, is an honor and I can't wait for everyone to see what we have in store for them."

"We're thrilled to welcome LL COOL J home to Queens for this special event that celebrates the genre and the culture as a whole," shared Mike Luba, AEG SVP Global Touring and the executive behind the rehabilitation and revival of Forest Hills Stadium. "The borough has played such a vital role in Hip-Hop history and being able to host this day of music from this group of music icons is an honor."

"The Rock The Bells festival is going to be different from any other festival you've attended, bringing great people, great vibes, and great music together to represent and celebrate the originality and greatness of Hip-Hop," said Roxanne Shanté. "With me as your host, you are guaranteed to have a nice day making Hip-Hop memories from dusk till dawn. Plzbelieveit baby."

Registration for pre-sale tickets for the ROCK THE BELLS FESTIVAL will be available Monday, April 4 at 10 am ET at www.rockthebellsfestival.com , with general admission tickets to be released, Friday, April 8 at 10 am ET. To register for early access to purchase tickets visit www.rockthebellsfestival.com . Fans can also enjoy a luxurious festival experience with one of several VIP ticket package offerings which includes access to private balcony and floor sections of the venue, an exclusive VIP lounge, and limited edition festival apparel. For every ticket sale, Rock The Bells will donate partial proceeds to the Universal Hip-Hop Museum in the Bronx whose mission is to celebrate and preserve the people, artifacts, and stories that echo from 1973 to the present.

The festival also kicks off a week of live events, activations, and programming moments to celebrate the anniversary of Hip-Hop in the city that launched a movement and changed the world. For fans not in attendance, they can tune in to LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM (Ch. 43) for exclusive live coverage from the festival.

The Rock The Bells Festival is co-produced by AEG. For more information on the festival, lineup, and ticket options, please visit www.rockthebellsfestival.com . Festival updates and new lineup announcements can also be found across Rock The Bells' Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter .

ABOUT ROCK THE BELLS

Rock The Bells is a global platform elevating Hip-Hop culture from its roots to modern-day. Founded in 2018 by LL COOL J, Rock The Bells focuses on content, experiences, and commerce that honor the timeless elements of Hip-Hop (MC's, DJ's, B-Boys and B-Girls, Writers [aka graffiti artists], etc.) that drive mainstream culture today. Visit us at www.rockthebells.com, stream LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio on SiriusXM (Ch. 43) and follow us @RockTheBells.

About AEG Presents:

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across three continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, and Firefly — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Taylor Swift, Celine Dion, Justin Bieber, BTS, Kenny Chesney, Paul McCartney, and Katy Perry, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as Goldenvoice, Messina Touring Group, Concerts West, The Bowery Presents, PromoWest Productions, Marshall Arts, Madison House Presents, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

About The Bowery Presents:

The Bowery Presents, a partner of AEG Presents, is the leading East Coast concert promoter, whose mission is to bring the best artists to New York City, Boston, Philadelphia and beyond while providing an excellent concert experience for both fans and artists. Since its inception, The Bowery Presents has been a purveyor of true artist development and consistently strives to work with artists like LCD Soundsystem, Maggie Rogers, Gary Clark Jr., Khruangbin, Leon Bridges and Lake Street Dive to grow from performing in intimate clubs to performing in sold-out arenas. As a trusted industry tastemaker, The Bowery Presents produces dynamic entertainment experiences at dozens of venues nationally, presenting thousands of shows annually. For more information, visit www.bowerypresents.com.

