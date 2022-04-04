Markets.com Offers An Absolutely Personal Experience Of CFD Trading

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markets.com - a comprehensively developed trading platform – has introduced its VIP services to traders as well as investors. On Markets.com, the CFD Trading section provides users with complete control over expert analysis with world-class trading tools and empowering features.

CFDs are an important financial instrument and a popular method among investors in the Forex market. CFD trading is a form of derivative trading, priced based on the volatility of an underlying asset.

Research and Education

Markets.com is one of the trading platforms providing great research tools, including charting; recommendations, and a high-quality news flow.

They also provide trading ideas. These recommendations clearly state whether to buy or sell the asset in question and also include target prices. Users can also find stock recommendations from analysts. These are experts from top-tier banks such as JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, etc. We liked that they are ranked based on their past forecasting performance.

There's an Insider Traders Sentiment section where users can see how insiders - such as company management or other stakeholders - traded the stock in question.

In the Hedge Fund Sentiment section, users can see how leading fund managers have adjusted their positions over the previous quarter.

Charting

This broker has good charting tools, users can add up to 81 technical indicators.

Newsfeed

Users can also find all the relevant news for each asset. It includes a color-coded score for each item, allowing users to see whether the news is positive, neutral, or negative.

Markets.com pros and cons

To ensure a trustworthy, all-around portfolio; Markets.com ensures that the tradable products such as stocks, cryptocurrencies are from reliable developers, companies, and organizations.

Pros Cons Easy and fast to open an account.

Have reputable licenses and experiences

Great tools for learning and research Limited product portfolio

Platforms lack some common features

Understanding the interest of investors in this field, in this article, there are five main points that make CFD Trading at Markets.com outstanding.

5 Things Users Need To Know About Markets.com

Regulation and Security

Markets.com is a global brand in the vast forex industry and is operated by Trade Tech Markets. The company is currently headquartered in Umhlanga South Africa.

In the international market, Markets.com has made a good impression on customers thanks to its quality and professionalism.

Being in business long enough has given Markets.com enough experience to offer the best terms to its clients as well as the know-how to respond to feedback quickly and appropriately.

When trading at Markets.com, users can be assured of the credibility and safety of the exchange. With the most qualified staff, suitable to professionally solve any arising problems that customers encounter as well as provide top consulting services when necessary.

Products

Markets.com offers Forex trading with hundreds of currency pairs to choose from, including major and minor. Currency pairs include AUD/USD, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF, and USD/JPY.

Markets.com allows users to trade 7 different metals. There are also four energy products to trade, with energy leading the commodity market, or trade one of eight other commodities offered by Markets.com.

In addition, users can trade one of 38 stock indices in different regions, or cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin, Dash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple. Or trade one of five bond offerings or share CFDs from dozens of countries with thousands of options. Markets.com also supports ETF trading.

Trading platforms

Markets.com offers the ability to trade through Web Trader or mobile applications. Both are developed in-house. With Web Trader, users don't need to download anything and can access advanced research and trading tools and features. The global marketplace platform is available in English, Spanish, and Arabic.

The mobile app is available for both iOS and Android devices and is based on cutting-edge technology. The application is very user-friendly, allowing users to trade on the go with cutting-edge technology. Markets.com also supports trading with MetaTrader 5 (MT5). This would be ideal for those who want a familiar background with a wide range of tools.

The platform comes with a lot of benefits for users and includes

Excellent charting facilities for easy data analysis and review.

Provides an interactive user interface that is easy to use and quick to implement.

Offers advanced trading tools such as the previously recommended charting tools and risk management tools that provide stop-loss orders to prevent further losses. A real-time quote is also provided among these many tools.

Fees

Customers can top up by credit card, Envoy bank transfer, e-wallets like Neteller, Skrill, and WorldPay without any deposit fees. For deposit amounts higher than $2,500, fees will be refunded.

Investors who deposit by any method will withdraw using that method when trading at Markets.com.

Why should users choose Markets.com?

In addition, one of the most important factors that play a decisive role in successful CFD trading is choosing a suitable, professional, transparent, and reputable trading platform. Therefore, it is very important to choose a broker that is legal, safe, and experienced.

And Markets.com is an exchange that meets all the requirements so that users can safely conduct their CFD transactions. With a variety of trading platforms, account types, capital levels, or investment forms, Markets.com will be the optimal choice for investors.

In addition, with the appearance of many active exchanges, in terms of professionalism and reputation, Markets.com is one of the options that investors can consider for transactions.

Summary

Website: www.Markets.com

License: Cysec, ASIC, FSCA

Year of establishment: 2006

Head office: Sydney, Australia

Lever: 1: 300

Deposit: Neteller, PayPal, Skrill, Wire Transfer, MasterCard, Visa, Wire Transfer and Paygate

Withdrawals: Wire Transfer, Neteller, PayPal, Skrill, Wire Transfer, MasterCard, visa, Wire Transfer and Paygate

Products: Currencies, commodities, indices, stocks, bonds, cryptocurrencies, futures

Trading software: MT4, MT5, Webtrader

Trading desk type: NDD

Operating system compatibility: Desktop Platform (Windows), Desktop Platform (Mac), Web Platform

Mobile Trading: Android, iOS

In our experience, although Markets.com is a very new name in the CFD and FX financial investment market in Vietnam, they are making certain strides and targeting their customers to assert themselves. position positioning. Hopefully, in the future, the floor will release more promotional packages and attractive programs to attract more attention from the community.

