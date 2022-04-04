RE/MAX 360 Coral Gables Guides Beitel Group in Purchase of 3333 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami

2.8-acre location in the Edgewater neighborhood is one of the most accessible development sites in the expanding Miami area.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RE/MAX 360 Coral Gables, a boutique full-service real estate, announced their successful representation of Beitel Group in purchasing 3333 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, Florida. The 2.8-acre location at the northern end of the up-and-coming Edgewater neighborhood is an assemblage of 11 parcels with substantial Biscayne Boulevard frontage. Beitel Group paid $45 million for the property, its first transaction in the Miami market.

REMAX 360 Real Estate, Coral Gables (PRNewswire)

Keiti Silva, a sales associate, took the lead in representing the buyer. A specialist in the booming Edgewater and artistic Wynwood neighborhoods, she describes this transaction as indicative of the expanding Miami area and consistent with the Beitel Group's focus. "The purchase of a large-scale site like this one at 3333 Biscayne Boulevard shows the continuing appeal of this vibrant intracoastal waterfront community. The Beitel Group has a history of pursuing value-add properties, and this purchase is consistent with its competencies in multifamily and development projects."

The seller of the property, Miami Sunrise Properties LLC, controlled by Jose Afonso Assumpção, founder of Brazilian airplane charter and sales company Lider Aviacão is a long-time business acquaintance of Ms. Silva. Realizing the site's zoning and permitted uses, including multifamily housing, she connected seller and buyer.

Recently, Edgewater has experienced significant population growth at 6.54%, driven by an influx of luxury apartment buildings, high-rise condos, and low taxes. The area's access to air, rail, and the I-95 corridor contribute to its favorability.

For more information about investment opportunities in the Miami area, contact RE/MAX 360 Coral Gables at (305) 602-0360.

About RE/MAX 360 Real Estate

As a local full-service brokerage, RE/MAX 360 Coral Gables focuses on making buying and selling a property as simple and as stress-free as possible. The company's knowledge of Miami and its surrounding areas makes it a trusted real estate partner.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RE/MAX 360 Real Estate