Sempra Infrastructure Announces Heads of Agreement with TotalEnergies, Mitsui, Mitsubishi and NYK for Cameron LNG Phase 2

SAN DIEGO, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE), announced today it has entered into a Heads of Agreement (HOA) with affiliates of TotalEnergies, Mitsui & Co. and Japan LNG Investment, LLC, a company jointly owned by Mitsubishi Corporation and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), for the development of the Cameron LNG Phase 2 export project in Hackberry, Louisiana.

"We are excited to continue advancing Cameron LNG Phase 2 with our partners," said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. "Today's announcement represents the shared focus of the Cameron LNG partners to increase the supply of cleaner U.S. natural gas to global markets, while also facilitating the energy security of our allies."

The HOA provides the commercial framework for the expansion of the Cameron LNG facility by adding a fourth liquefied natural gas (LNG) train and increasing the production capacity of the three operating trains through debottlenecking activities. The HOA also contemplates the allocation to Sempra Infrastructure of 50.2% of the projected fourth train production capacity and 25% of projected debottlenecking capacity under tolling agreements, with the remaining capacity allocated equally to the existing Cameron LNG Phase 1 customers. Sempra Infrastructure plans to sell the LNG corresponding to its capacity under long-term sale and purchase agreements prior to taking a final investment decision.

Additionally, Sempra Infrastructure announced that Cameron LNG awarded two Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) contracts to Bechtel Energy Inc. and a joint venture between JGC America Inc. and Zachry Industrial Inc. At the conclusion of this competitive FEED process, one contractor is expected to be selected to be the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project.

The proposed Cameron LNG Phase 2 project is expected to include a single LNG train with a maximum production capacity of 6.75 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG, as well as debottlenecking of the existing three LNG trains. The project is expected to include certain design enhancements resulting in a more cost-effective and efficient facility, while also reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions.

The HOA is a preliminary non-binding arrangement, and the development of the Cameron LNG Phase 2 project remains subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including reaching definitive agreements, securing all necessary permits, and reaching a final investment decision by each of the Cameron LNG partners.

About Sempra Infrastructure

Sempra Infrastructure delivers energy for a better world. Through the combined strength of its assets in North America, the company is dedicated to enabling the energy transition and beyond. With a continued focus on sustainability, innovation, world-class safety, championing people, resilient operations and social responsibility, its more than 2,000 employees develop, build and operate clean power, energy networks and LNG and net-zero solutions, that are expected to play a crucial role in the energy systems of the future. For more information about Sempra Infrastructure, please visit www.SempraInfrastructure.com and Twitter.

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions with respect to the future, involve risks and uncertainties, and are not guarantees. Future results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or other factors.

In this press release, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "plans," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "should," "could," "would," "will," "confident," "may," "can," "potential," "possible," "proposed," "in process," "under construction," "in development," "opportunity," "target," "outlook," "maintain," "continue," "goal," "aim," "commit," or similar expressions, or when we discuss our guidance, priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations.

Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties relating to: decisions, investigations, regulations, issuances or revocations of permits and other authorizations, and other actions by (i) the U.S. Department of Energy, Comisión Reguladora de Energía, U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and other regulatory and governmental bodies and (ii) states, counties, cities and other jurisdictions in the U.S., Mexico and other countries in which we do business; the success of business development efforts, construction projects and acquisitions and divestitures, including risks in (i) the ability to make a final investment decision, (ii) completing construction projects or other transactions on schedule and budget, (iii) the ability to realize anticipated benefits from any of these efforts if completed, and (iv) obtaining the consent or approval of partners or other third parties, including governmental entities and regulatory bodies; the resolution of civil and criminal litigation, regulatory inquiries, investigations and proceedings, arbitrations, and property disputes; changes to laws, including proposed changes to the Mexican constitution that could materially limit access to the electric generation market and changes to Mexico's trade rules that could materially limit our ability to import, export, transport and store hydrocarbons; failure of foreign governments and state-owned entities to honor their contracts and commitments; actions by credit rating agencies to downgrade our credit ratings or to place those ratings on negative outlook and our ability to borrow on favorable terms and meet our debt service obligations; the impact of energy and climate policies, legislation and rulemaking, as well as related goals set, and actions taken, but companies in our industry, including actions to reduce or eliminate reliance on natural gas generally and the risk of nonrecovery for stranded assets; the pace of the development and adoption of new technologies in the energy sector, including those designed to support governmental and private party energy and climate goals, and our ability to timely and economically incorporate them into our business; weather, natural disasters, pandemics, accidents, equipment failures, explosions, acts of terrorism, information system outages or other events that disrupt our operations, damage our facilities and systems, cause the release of harmful materials, cause fires or subject us to liability for property damage or personal injuries, fines and penalties, some of which may not be covered by insurance, may be disputed by insurers or may impact our ability to obtain satisfactory levels of affordable insurance; the availability of natural gas; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including potential vaccination mandates, on capital projects, regulatory approvals and the execution of our operations; cybersecurity threats to the storage and pipeline infrastructure, information and systems used to operate our businesses, and confidentiality of our proprietary information and personal information of our customers and employees, including ransomware attacks on our systems and the systems of third-party vendors and other parties with which we conduct business, all of which may become more pronounced in the event of geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflict in Ukraine; volatility in foreign currency exchange, inflation and interest rates and commodity prices, including inflationary pressures in the U.S., and our ability to effectively hedge these risks; changes in tax and trade policies, laws and regulations, including tariffs and revisions to international trade agreements that may increase our costs, reduce our competitiveness, or impair our ability to resolve trade disputes; and other uncertainties, some of which may be difficult to predict and are beyond our control.

These risks and uncertainties are further discussed in the reports that Sempra has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These reports are available through the EDGAR system free-of-charge on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, and on Sempra's website at www.sempra.com. Investors should not rely unduly on any forward-looking statements.

Sempra Infrastructure is not the same company as San Diego Gas & Electric or Southern California Gas Company, and neither Sempra Infrastructure nor any of its subsidiaries are regulated by the California Public Utilities Commission.

