Unibet live in Ontario on Day 1: Kindred Group

VALETTA, Malta, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unibet launches its first-class sportsbook and casino products in Ontario on the regulated market. As of today, Unibet customers will be able to experience a full range of exciting sportsbook and casino products in a safe, regulated, and secure environment.

Kindred Group plc (Kindred) is continuing its expansion into North America with the launch of both online sports and casino in Ontario and will bring its global expertise, exciting products, and a local focus to its customers. The launch of Unibet takes place the same day the market opens, on 4 April.

"It has been a great effort from the Kindred teams and our partners to get the Unibet brand live in Ontario on Day 1," says Amanda Brewer, Country Manager Canada. "This highlights our ambition in this significant market, where we intend to continue to build on our international success."

"I am proud of the hard work everyone put in to ensure we launched on time. With such a wide range of sports and a province that is full of sports fans our customers can expect fresh, appealing promotions from Unibet on a regular basis. We're in this for the long term, and we look forward to building our presence in Ontario over the coming months as we welcome new customers to the Unibet family!" concludes Brewer.

The Unibet Sportsbook and iGaming products are available to customers in Ontario via on.unibet.ca and the mobile apps are available in Apple Store with Google Play Store to follow.

