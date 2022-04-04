Upper Street Marketing Incorporated Letter to Shareholders

RALEIGH, N.C., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a shareholder of Upper Street Marketing Incorporated (UPPR), this is a much overdue communication to inform you of the recent and significant changes to the Company. In 2020, concerned shareholders filed a lawsuit on behalf of all shareholders against UPPR management. As of August 2021, the lawsuit was settled through negotiation. As a result, Joseph Earle, Gordon McDougal, and Mark Livingston resigned as officers and as members of the Board of Directors. In addition, they returned 60 million shares to the Company's treasury and forgave any monies owed.

A new management team was installed. John Quinn is Chairman and CEO. Rick Dubois and David Goldhagen joined Mr. Quinn on the Board of Directors. Kenneth Yoniker is Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Quinn has achieved the following:

All filings, fees with transfer agent and taxes with the State of Oklahoma are now current

We completed our own five-year internal audit.

Pinnacle Accountancy Group of Utah , a PCAOB registered firm, has been engaged to approve the audit.

Randy Katz, of Clark Hill PLC, has been hired to assist in securities and legal matters.

With the completion of the audit in late summer, we will file a Form 10 registration statement with the SEC to recommence trading. We are optimistic that we will be trading by third quarter. Our management team has been approached by several companies that have expressed an interest in going public with UPPR. We plan to capitalize on these opportunities.

In conclusion, it was time to communicate with the shareholders regarding our status. The management team is motivated with the goal of making good on each shareholder's investment. Please look forward to more communication as we make progress.

About Upper Street Marketing Incorporated:

At UPPR Inc., we develop green products and industries that nurture our planet and give new life and direction to communities and individuals. Our foundation starting point is sustainable plant-based biomass. We then partner with industry to turn this biomass into BioPlastic pipes that bring water, BioPlastic bags and packaging to carry our food, biodegradable compostable cling film that wraps and preserves, BioCrete that builds our homes, plant biomass for textiles and food. We believe in living green and develop products that will be good for us and our planet.

