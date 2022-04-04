Vipergen Establishes DNA Encoded Library (DEL)-Based Drug Discovery Partnership with Theseus Pharmaceuticals Focused on Targeted Cancer Therapies

COPENHAGEN, Denmark , April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipergen, a leading provider of small-molecule drug discovery services based on DNA-encoded library (DEL) technologies, announced today the signing of a drug discovery agreement with Theseus Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. Under the terms of the agreement, Vipergen will apply its in-living-cell DNA-encoded library (DEL) screening platform to discover novel small-molecule compounds that bind to a selected Theseus kinase target. Theseus will select hits for potential development into targeted tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) and will retain exclusive rights to globally commercialize any products resulting from the collaboration. Financial details of the agreement were not disclosed.

"Screening small-molecule libraries inside living cells—in a physiologically relevant context—is particularly important for success in developing cancer therapeutics," said Nils Hansen, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Vipergen. "We are excited to apply our in-living-cell DEL screening technology to Theseus' efforts to develop next-generation kinase inhibitors to transform the way cancer is treated."

Vipergen is a world-leading provider of small-molecule drug discovery services based on DNA-encoded library (DEL) technologies and is the first and only company capable of screening DELs inside a living cell. Vipergen provides its proprietary suite of leading-edge DEL technologies through funded discovery partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including top pharmaceutical companies in the U.S., EU, and Japan. For more details about Vipergen and the YoctoReactor® (yR), Binder Trap Enrichment® (BTE), and Cellular Binder Trap Enrichment® (cBTE) drug discovery technology platforms, please visit www.vipergen.com.

