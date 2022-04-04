"The Wok: A Serious Eats Digital Issue" Debuts Today

The Brand's First-Ever Digital Issue Features Singular Recipes, In-Depth Reporting and Interviews, Video Guides, Product Reviews, and Powerful Storytelling
NEW YORK, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Serious Eats today unveils its inaugural digital issue spotlighting the wok with wide-ranging coverage of this ultra-versatile kitchen essential, including exclusive new recipes from celebrated chefs and recipe developers such as Jenny Dorsey, Adam Liaw, Derek Lucci, Lucas Sin, Clarissa Wei, and Kenji López-Alt. "The Wok: A Serious Eats Digital Issue" also features step-by-step video guides to fundamental wok cooking techniques, equipment reviews, in-depth coverage on the science, history, and growing popularity of wok cooking, and so much more. Serious Eats' first digital issue is available here.
"When we sat down to figure out the theme for our first digital issue, we realized it was slated for publication at the same time as the release of The Wok, the second culinary opus from Kenji López-Alt, our former colleague and food-science wunderkind," says Daniel Gritzer, Senior Culinary Director and Tess Koman, Senior Editorial Director of Serious Eats in their Editors' Letter. "One thing we all felt strongly about was that, while Kenji would play a leading role in this digital issue, contributing an introductory essay, two original recipes, and a wok-science excerpt from his book, the Serious Eats Wok Issue is about more than Kenji's amazing new book—the wok's roots run too deep and its reach is too broad for us to share one person's story alone." Read the complete Editors' Letter here.
Serious Eats' premiere digital issue celebrates China's deep culinary traditions in wok cooking and also showcases the wok's influence across cultures, with Thai, Japanese, and Taiwanese recipes. Additionally, Serious Eats goes on location in China to explore two possible futures for wok production: one, a revival of its ancient hand-hammered roots, and the other, a robotic revolution in the form of "auto-woks."
The issue includes two profiles of impressive women who have made their mark advancing wok cooking: Tane Chan, the pioneering owner of San Francisco's The Wok Shop and cookbook author and "wok therapist" Grace Young. In Grace's interview, she tells of a past fiasco in which years of beautiful seasoning on a cherished wok were stripped away by a well-intentioned but unaware helper: "I always tell that story to show people that when you start cooking with a wok—protect it. Don't let your spouse or partner or best friend wash your wok. Just make it really clear to everyone that you're taking care of your wok. I never leave my wok anywhere overnight when I travel; it will always come back to the hotel room with me."
Highlights from "The Wok: A Serious Eats Digital Issue":
- Kenji's Dim Sum–Style Steamed Pork Ribs With Fermented Black Beans Recipe: A mineral bath and deep tissue massage can lead to the most tender, flavorful ribs.
- Essential Knife Skills for Wok Cooking: A guide to common knife cuts drawn from Chinese culinary techniques.
- Grace Young And Her Ever-Growing Wok Collection: Award-winning cookbook author and wok advocate Grace Young on her favorite woks and why she'll never disclose how many she owns.
- From China: The Future of the Wok: Serious Eats traveled to China to explore what's next for hand-hammered woks and the rise of "auto-woks."
- Wok Science: How a Wok's Material and Design Make it A Cooking Powerhouse: Kenji López-Alt answers all your questions about the science of woks in this excerpt from his new cookbook 'The Wok.'
- The Best Flat-Bottomed Woks: After rigorous testing, Serious Eats' top pick is the Wok Shop Carbon Steel Pow Wok with Hollow Metal Handle.
- The Full Wok Accessory Guide: These tools are helpful for stir-frying, steaming, deep-frying, braising, and more.
Serious Eats' first digital issue is available here.
ABOUT SERIOUS EATS
Serious Eats is an award-winning food and drink website visited by over 7 million hungry readers every month. Our audience comes to us for rigorously tested recipes, science-driven cooking techniques, robust equipment reviews, and stories that offer cultural and historical context to the foods we love to eat. Since it was founded in 2006, Serious Eats's editorial staff and contributors have included recipe developers, practiced home cooks, professional chefs, scientists, historians, journalists, photographers, novelists, and more. Members of our editorial team come from publications like America's Test Kitchen, Food & Wine, The New York Times, and Saveur; most have also worked in the restaurant industry and/or attended culinary school. Across the board, we're a group of passionate, opinionated food enthusiasts with a drive to dive deep, get things right, and do justice to any topic we take on. Serious Eats is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Dotdash Meredith