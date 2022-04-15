NASA to Discuss Initial Findings from Artemis Moon Mission Modified Test

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a media teleconference at 3 p.m. EDT on Friday, April 15, to discuss the wet dress rehearsal test of the agency's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft at Launch Complex 39B at the agency's Kennedy Space Center in Florida ahead of the uncrewed Artemis I lunar mission.

The teleconference will stream live on the agency's website.

Teleconference participants include:

Charlie Blackwell-Thompson , Artemis launch director, NASA Exploration Ground Systems program, Kennedy

Mike Sarafin , Artemis mission manager, NASA Headquarters

NASA's third test attempt began April 12 with a modified test procedure and concluded April 14. The test focused on using the ground systems at the Kennedy spaceport to load propellant into the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket's core stage tanks, with minimal propellant operations on the upper stage.

Engineers encountered a liquid hydrogen leak on the tail service mast umbilical that prevented the team from completing the test. Before ending the test, teams were able to collect additional data by chilling down the lines used to load propellant into the upper stage. The rocket remains in a safe configuration as teams asses next steps.

Through Artemis missions, NASA will land the first woman and the first person of color on the Moon, paving the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone to send astronauts to Mars.

