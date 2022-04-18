Freshly Named As Exclusive Meal Partner For Pink Ribbon Girls, In Fight Against Cancer

In celebration of the partnership, leading prepared meal delivery service and women's cancer charity will provide free meals to mothers in need this Mother's Day

NEW YORK, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshly , the leading prepared meal delivery service in the U.S., today announced a partnership with Pink Ribbon Girls , a non-profit organization providing healthy meals, transportation, housecleaning and peer support to breast and gynecological cancer patients and their families. Freshly will serve as the exclusive meal partner for Pink Ribbon Girls – and together the organizations will provide free ready-made, nutritionist-approved meals to cancer patients.

To kick off the partnership, Freshly and Pink Ribbon Girls have launched a one-for-one Mother's Day gifting program. Consumers who give their moms the gift of Freshly this holiday will, in turn, help a mother who is fighting breast or gynecological cancer. For every Freshly gift card purchased from April 18 through May 8, Freshly and Pink Ribbon Girls will send a box of meals to a mother in need.*

"We are honored to join forces with Pink Ribbon Girls as the organization's exclusive meal delivery partner," said Freshly CEO Anna Fabrega. "We know the value our customers place on convenient, nutritious meals, and to be able to extend this solution to women struggling with cancer is both humbling and rewarding. We hope our Mother's Day one-for-one program will only amplify this crucial support."

In 2021, Pink Ribbon Girls provided nearly 152,000 meals to 2,700 clients and their families. The new partnership with Freshly furthers the non-profit's mission of providing healthy meals and peer support to breast cancer and gynecological cancer patients, independent of age, stage or socio-economic status. Pink Ribbon Girls clients within the company's serviced regions of Cincinnati, Columbus and Dayton, OH, St. Louis, MO and the Bay Area will have the ability to seamlessly order weekly meals from a rotating menu of 50+ options via the Freshly app or website. Alternatively, Pink Ribbon Girls can facilitate orders for clients based on their dietary restrictions and preferences. Recipients will enjoy meals from Freshly's Signature, FreshlyFit and Purely Plant collections which are all centered around less sugar, less processed ingredients and more nutrients – and ready to eat in three minutes or less.

"We are committed to providing the best product and experience for our clients," said Heather Salazar, Pink Ribbon Girls president and CEO. "We are excited for this new relationship and the options Freshly will provide for our breast and gynecological cancer patients and their families. We look forward to what we believe will be a long-term partnership."

Freshly is now delivering its meals to Pink Ribbon Girls' breast and gynecological cancer clients. For more information on the partnership and Mother's Day one-for-one program, please visit freshly.com/gift-cards .

About Freshly Inc.:

Freshly is a weekly subscription service delivering fresh, chef-cooked meals directly to customers' doors that can be heated and served in three minutes. All that is needed is a microwave and fork to get a satisfying lunch or dinner on the table. With a corporate mission to break down the barriers to healthy eating, Freshly believes that taste and health don't need to be compromised for convenience. Freshly's food philosophy is centered on less sugar, less processed ingredients, and more nutrients. Developed by chefs and nutritionists, the menu features better-for-you versions of classic comfort foods with smart ingredient swaps. Freshly makes eating better easier than ever, one box at a time. Headquartered in New York, Freshly has operations in Phoenix, Arizona; Savage, Maryland; Linden, New Jersey; Commerce, California; and Austell, Georgia. To learn more about Freshly, visit www.fres hly.com .

About Pink Ribbon Girls:

Pink Ribbon Girls is a non-profit organization which provides healthy meals, rides to treatment, house cleaning services, cancer education and peer support to breast and gynecological cancer patients and their families, these services are provided free of charge to all qualifying clients independent of age, stage or socio-economic status.

*Donation funded by Freshly. Maximum donation $40,000 (approx. 667 meal boxes). Purchases made by residents of AL, HI, IL, MA, MS & SC will not trigger a donation.

