InventHelp Inventors Develop Improved Product for Toilet Installations (CCT-4617)

PITTSBURGH, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a product that would speed up the toilet installation process," said one of two inventors, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so we invented the PLUMBERS DREAM. Our design could increase efficiency and productivity for plumbers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention facilitates the task of installing a toilet. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional installation methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the replacement of toilet rings and cut-off screws. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for plumbers and do-it-yourselfers.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4617, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp