Penske Adds Ford E-Transit Cargo Vans to its Rental and Leasing Fleet

READING, Pa., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Truck Leasing today announced it has ordered 750 all-electric Ford E-Transit cargo vans. The company is taking delivery of its first several vehicles in the next several weeks. The move follows successfully piloting the vehicles late last year.

"We're excited to help bring these new vehicles to market as both a rental and full-service lease option for our customers," said Art Vallely, president of Penske Truck Leasing. "We continue to expand and diversify our fleet of electric vehicles and to offer new options for customers seeking more sustainable choices when it comes to transportation."

Penske's first Ford E-Transit vehicles will be made available in Southern California with other locations around the U.S. phased in later in the year. These are the first light-duty electric trucks to be made available in Penske's rental and leasing fleet, as previously announced.

Once these Ford E-Transit electric zero tailpipe emission vehicles go into service, they will be made available for both rental and longer-term full-service leasing. Penske's long-term plans include adding more of these units to its wider network of rental and leasing locations across North America.

The Ford E-Transit is the first all-electric cargo van from a full-line automaker in North America as the electric version of the Ford Transit. It has an estimated range of 126 miles.

Penske Truck Leasing will display the Ford E-Transit and other electric vehicles within its booth at the upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo in Long Beach, California.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates more than 372,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,300 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.pensketruckleasing.com to learn more.

