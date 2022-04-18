SYNERGY HOMECARE, NATION'S FASTEST GROWING HOME CARE FRANCHISOR, CONTINUES MOMENTUM IN FIRST QUARTER

Company Network Has Grown by 25% in Last Two Years

GILBERT, Ariz., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGY HomeCare , the fastest growing home care franchisor in the nation and an Entrepreneur Franchise 500 company, has sold more than 100 new territories in the last two years, increasing its system size by 25% since March 2020.

In 2021, SYNERGY HomeCare sold 52 territories, a 36.8% increase over 2020, when the franchisor inked an industry-leading 38 territories. The 2020 sales were more than any other home care franchisor according to a review of franchise disclosure documents (FDDs) and other public records of all home care franchisors who are members of the International Franchise Association (IFA).

SYNERGY HomeCare, which began franchising in 2005, sold nine new territories in the first quarter of 2022, and expanded operations in several top 50 DMAs including:

Leesburg, VA

Fort Collins, CO

Kissimmee, FL

Fort Mill, SC

Virginia Beach, VA

These densely populated areas, popular with retirees, create a robust environment for both caregiver recruitment and client demand. AARP reports that the 65-plus population will grow by 30.4% to 73 million by 2030 and that 90% of this group wants to "age in place."

"Demand for home care remains high post-pandemic, due to demographics as well as an increasing desire to age in place, both of which are fueling our pipeline. Compassionate entrepreneurs recognize the unique opportunity in the home care segment, to not only build a business, but to make a difference in their community," said Charlie Young, CEO of SYNERGY HomeCare. "During the past two years, we have enhanced our onboarding system to help our franchise partners quickly establish a strong base of operations for client acquisition and caregiver recruitment.

"In addition, we have elevated the level of support we are able to offer across the enterprise. Our franchisees have given us high marks in the third-party Franchise Business Review (FBR) satisfaction surveys, which adds to our overall value proposition."

Young pointed out that the most recent FBR survey showed significant improvement in overall satisfaction vs. prior year, with SYNERGY HomeCare outpacing the FBR benchmark, representative of 27,000 franchisees across all industries.

A key service line investment area for the brand is the coming launch of its expanded Memory Care program this spring. The broad-ranging initiative will include enhanced caregiver training, innovative technology tools for clients, as well as extensive family-support resources.

Additionally, SYNERGY HomeCare franchisees will benefit from the roll-out of the brand's new Recruiting Management System (RMS) technology platform, designed to streamline the hiring process to support continued growth in client demand.

For more information on SYNERGY HomeCare franchising opportunities visit SYNERGYHomeCareFranchise.com .

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE

SYNERGY HomeCare is the fastest-growing national franchisors of home care services with approximately 190 franchisees operating in more than 400 territories across the U.S. The company provides a broad range of non-medical services including personal care, companion care, memory care, and specialized care for individuals who are physically or developmentally disabled, living with chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. No matter what each person's circumstances are, SYNERGY HomeCare steps in with effective, comforting, life-affirming care that moves people emotionally and physically forward. For more information visit SYNERGYHomecare.com .

