Tanger Outlets Commemorates Earth Day with Increased Commitment to Sustainability: Expansion of Tanger Honeybee Hives, Tree Planting Programs and Electric Vehicle Charging Upgrades

GREENSBORO, N.C., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanger Factory Outlets Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, further commits to its Mission, Vision and Values with the announcement of increased sustainability efforts to support the International Earth Day mission: Invest in our Planet. On Earth Day, April 22, shoppers and team members at Tanger centers nationwide will have the opportunity to take part in several new initiatives designed to unify these efforts across the company, including interactive virtual and onsite workshops, community programs and environmentally focused volunteerism. These efforts underscore Tanger's broader sustainability focus – with efforts ranging from tree planning and electric vehicle charging stations to the implementation of LEED standards and harnessing the power of solar panels at its centers.

"As a values-driven brand, we recognize that it is our responsibility to contribute to a greener, more sustainable environment," said Tanger Outlets Chief Operating Officer Leslie Swanson. "While we elevate Tanger's pledge on Earth Day, we are committed each and every day to taking measurable steps toward reducing our footprint – from efforts made within our local communities to team member volunteerism to inspiring our shoppers to do their part in caring for the planet."

In its second year partnering with urban bee keeping company Alvéole, the outlet leader also expands its signature beehive program to additional centers, growing the eco-friendly initiative from seven North American locations to 10. Tanger's Alvéole beekeeping program, with local hives installed atop its shopping centers to build back biodiversity within communities, kicked off in 2021 at centers located in Texas, New York, New Jersey and Maryland as well as Ottawa, Ontario in Canada.

During the 2022 spring season, beekeeping efforts will expand to include new hives in Glendale, Arizona; Locust Grove, Georgia; and Washington, Pennsylvania. Throughout the year, Tanger's Alvéole beekeepers tend to the hives, conducting regular health checks, feeding the colony, harvesting honey and maintaining a healthy habitat for the bees. Shoppers can access the most up-to-date information on their local hive by visiting its My Hive page, linked on the Tanger Outlets local center event page, to track the number of bees, how far they travel, upcoming workshops and more.

In celebration of Earth Day, participating centers will welcome shoppers for engaging beekeeping workshops that focus on the importance of pollinators to the environment. To make the program digitally accessible to all shoppers nationwide, Tanger will host its first-ever family-friendly virtual Bee Amazing Workshop on April 19, featuring a Tanger beekeeper who will lead families on a journey to learn more about the jobs of bees and their impact on the environment. This free program will be available at TangerOutlets.com/community. Throughout Earth Day week, shoppers are encouraged to visit TangerLife for an in-depth look at Tanger's year-round sustainability efforts, as well as eco-friendly retailer collections, recycling programs and other environmentally conscious programs available to shoppers. This will include details on Tanger's commitment to lessening its environmental footprint.

On Earth Day, Tanger also kicks off its tree planting initiative: local Tanger teams at all U.S. properties will come together to plant a tree on property as a testament to Tanger's commitment to making a difference… one tree at a time. All Tanger team members will also be encouraged to embrace a new environmentally focused volunteerism program, coming together to engage with local community tree-planting projects and other environmentally focused efforts in their neighborhoods to help purify the atmosphere's air and create fresh oxygen sources.

Tanger has long been a proponent of environmental responsibility. In 2021, Tanger powered over 60,000 electric vehicle charging sessions; this year, the company is more than doubling the number of charging stations it offers by installing an additional 200 electric vehicle charging stations across the portfolio in partnership with Volta. Many Tanger centers are LEED Gold Certified, and the company has committed to increasing that number across its portfolio in the coming years. Through projects like new solar rooftops and carports, Tanger has already doubled its renewable energy footprint over the past six years.

