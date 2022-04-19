Dove Hair Therapy & Progressive Partner on Hair Assurance - for Those Who Want to Style with Complete Confidence

The brands have teamed up to offer women a chance to receive protection against hair mishaps through Hair Assurance & encourage confident experimentation with styling.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fear of a #HairFail is real – even for the bravest of stylers. With total views of the #HairFail hashtag on TikTok alone nearing 1 billion, hair experimentation is evident, but the virality of that 'oh no' moment has women second guessing their tresses.

Dove Hair Therapy offers superior care for women who ask more of their hair. Inspired by the most potent skin care ingredients, Dove Hair Therapy formulations penetrate deep into weakened hair fibers to strengthen and nourish hair at a cellular level, so women can care for and protect their hair while they style it.

NEW Dove Hair Therapy Rescue & Protect system provides 10x stronger hair* against future breakage so women can style and experiment with confidence – and without the fear of damage.

To continue to encourage women to experiment with their hair confidently, Dove has teamed up with leading insurance provider Progressive on Hair Assurance, offering women the chance to win protection** from mishaps like a DIY bang trim gone wrong or an at-home boxed dye disaster.

"In addition to the incredible protection against daily styling damage offered through Dove Hair Therapy products, we are excited to be collaborating with Progressive to offer women the chance to win Hair Assurance. Through this partnership, we at Dove hope to empower women to ask more of their hair – without the fear of damage. As a leading insurance provider, a partnership with Progressive made sense because they value exceptional care and protection as much as we do at Dove," said Brian Critz, Senior Marketing Director, Hair Care, at Unilever.

With Hair Assurance, women can leave their hair styling fears behind and confidently rock even the boldest of styles, because Dove and Progressive have them covered.

From April 19 to April 26, 2022 , individuals can enter for a chance to get Hair Assurance.

Individuals are eligible to enter the sweepstakes with the purchase of any two Dove Hair Therapy products from Target, Walmart or Kroger (in store or online). [No purchase necessary; mail-in registration option available.]

. To enter the sweepstakes with a qualifying Dove Hair Therapy purchase, upload a photo or screenshot of your Target, Walmart or Kroger receipt to http://dove.com/HairAssurance

2,000 individuals will be selected to redeem $100 via digital gift card that could be used towards their next salon visit.

On or around May 6, 2022 , winners will be selected and notified via e-mail that they have won Hair Assurance, redeemable through December 31, 2022 .

"When Dove came to us with a promotion that was all about protection, we were all in," said Remi Kent, Progressive Chief Marketing Officer. "We love Dove's support of women, real beauty, and their wholehearted belief that differences should be celebrated. Our core values are aligned which made it a natural fit."

For Official Rules, how to enter for free, and all additional details, visit http://dove.com/HairAssurance.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. Void where prohibited. The Dove Hair Assurance Sweepstakes is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S. & D.C., who are 18 years of age or older. Begins 8:00AM ET 4/19/22 and ends 11:59PM ET on 4/26/22. For Official Rules, how to enter for free, and all details, visit http://dove.com/HairAssurance.

*shampoo & conditioner system vs. a non-conditioning shampoo

**Hair Assurance is not an actual insurance product nor is it an endorsement of any insurance product or insurance company. Dove and its affiliates are not insurance agents, brokers, producers or insurers, and cannot provide advice concerning any actual insurance product or company.

ABOUT DOVE

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

ABOUT UNILEVER NORTH AMERICA

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks, and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE

Progressive Insurance® makes it easy to understand, buy and use car insurance, home insurance, and other protection needs. Progressive offers choices so consumers can reach us whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient—online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes; it is the third largest auto insurer in the country, a leading seller of motorcycle and commercial auto insurance, and one of the top 15 homeowners insurance carriers.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price®, Snapshot®, and HomeQuote Explorer®.

The Common Shares of The Progressive Corporation, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based holding company, trade publicly at NYSE: PGR.

CONTACTS:

Casey Andrews

Edelman

Casey.Andrews@edelman.com

Mike Ferrari

Progressive

Michael_r_Ferrari@progressive.com

