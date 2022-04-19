EYEBUYDIRECT ANNOUNCES EARTH MONTH DONATION TO SURFRIDER FOUNDATION LOS ANGELES

DTC eyewear company donating through 1% For the Planet ahead of Earth Day

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EyeBuyDirect , the leading online retailer for prescription eyewear, has announced it will be making a donation in honor of Earth month to the Surfrider Foundation Los Angeles , a California-based non-profit dedicated to fighting for plastic reduction, ocean protection, beach access, coastal preservation and clean water.

EyeBuyDirect's donation of $15,000 will be given via 1% For the Planet , which represents a global network of businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations tackling the planet's most pressing environmental issues. The majority of the funds donated will go directly to Surfrider LA's numerous programs – the Blue Water Task Force (water testing, education and advocacy); One Watershed (beach access equity initiative); Ocean Friendly Restaurants (helping restaurants cut out single-use plastics and reduce waste); and Ocean Friendly Gardens (a volunteer run gardening and education program).

"Over the years, EyeBuyDirect has partnered with like-minded conservation organizations to shine a light on the importance of sustainability," said Jim Merk, Brand Director at EyeBuyDirect. "We're always looking to make our eyewear and our company more sustainable and given the great work that Surfrider is doing to clean up our oceans and reduce plastic, we're eager to make a donation to ensure the organization is able to continue the fight to protect our planet."

"Our efforts as a non-profit are only successful when we have strong donors like EyeBuyDirect, who help us advance our mission to clean up our oceans, preserve our coastlines and make the planet a more sustainable place for everyone to live," said Los Angeles Chapter Manager Newara Brosnan-Faltas, at Surfrider Foundation. "We're grateful for their support and look forward to working together on future activations to bring awareness to the importance of ocean cleanup and reducing plastic pollution from the source."

In addition to its donation to Surfrider Los Angeles, EyeBuyDirect will be hosting an Earth Day Event on April 19 at noon to celebrate its sustainability efforts and sustainable eyewear, including the brand's popular 5 TO SEE collection. Launched in 2020, 5 TO SEE is the brand's portfolio of eyewear in which each pair of eyeglasses is made from five single-use recycled plastic bottles.

About EyeBuyDirect

EyeBuyDirect is the best place to buy eyewear online. Our goal is to make quality eye care accessible to everyone. Established in 2006, EyeBuyDirect is reframing the eyewear game by making it easier to find quality eyeglasses and sunglasses. Offering over 3,000 affordable and stylish frames, EyeBuyDirect owns the entire process: from frames design and craftsmanship to eyeglasses manufacturing. We offer convenient innovations such as, 2-day delivery and a Virtual Try-On feature allowing customers to find the perfect style of eyewear for their face shape. For every order placed, a pair of glasses is donated to the most underserved communities worldwide through our Buy 1 Give 1 program.

About Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of the world's ocean, waves and beaches, for all people, through a powerful activist network. Surfrider's national network of chapter volunteers serves as the first response to local threats in coastal communities across the US. They are the boots on the ground who collaborate on both the local and national level with regional staff and issue experts to carry out our mission through campaign, program and educational initiatives in their local communities.

