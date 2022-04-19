GOAL TO SAVE 2,500 BATTLEFIELD ACRES FOR AMERICA'S 250TH WILL PRESERVE LEGACY OF NATION'S FIRST CITIZEN SOLDIERS

American Battlefield Trust is partnering with National Park Service and other groups in effort to protect hallowed ground as lasting legacy of 250th Anniversary of Revolutionary War

CONCORD, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American's first citizen soldiers forged a new nation through valor and sacrifice on battlefields, from the "Shot Heard Round the World" at Lexington and Concord to the "World Turned Upside Down" at Yorktown. To honor the legacy of this diverse group of minute men and patriots, the American Battlefield Trust announced a campaign to preserve 2,500 acres of Revolutionary War battlefields for the 250th anniversary of America's founding conflict. The ambitious goal was announced to coincide with Patriots Day events commemorating the first armed conflict of the American Revolution on April 19, 1775.

"In protecting and interpreting Revolutionary War battlefields, we ensure the current and future generations of Americans retain tangible links to our nation's founding era," said Trust President David Duncan. "The preservation of these historic landscapes will ensure a lasting legacy of this milestone anniversary that we can pass on to our children and grandchildren."

As momentum builds toward the nation's semiquincentennial commemoration in 2026, so too will renewed interest in the stories of the earliest days of the nation's founding. This effort will serve both to protect these hallowed grounds from development or neglect but also to raise up the stories of the men and women, including Black and Native patriots, who had the audacity to fight for independence and democracy.

The conflict lasted long years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776, with engagements fought in each of the 13 original colonies, plus the modern-day states of Tennessee, Arkansas, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Alabama and Florida. The surrender of the British army at Yorktown, Virginia, in October 1781 was a watershed moment, but some fighting persisted into 1783 and the signing of the peace Treaty of Paris.

The Trust has identified tracts of land on dozens of battlefields that could be pursued toward this preservation goal, as it works with willing sellers over the next decade. It may cost up to $39 million, with the Trust applying for project-specific, competitively awarded funding from the federal American Battlefield Protection Program to leverage against matching dollars from state and local government grants and private sector donations, as well as other sources. The undertaking has been endorsed by the national Daughters of the American Revolution and Sons of the American Revolution, which have made preservation a priority for decades, and is supported by the National Park Service.

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened there and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 54,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.

