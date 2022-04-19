H&M HOME COLLABORATES WITH ICONIC DESIGNER AND ARCHITECT INDIA MAHDAVI

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to announce our upcoming collaboration with the Paris-based top interior designer and architect India Mahdavi. The colourful collection is designed for everyday life and includes a curated range of crafted ceramics and textiles in natural materials, such as plates and large serving bowls, cushion covers and a blanket. The INDIA MAHDAVI x H&M HOME collection launches in selected stores and online at hm.com/home on 28 April 2022.

"With this collection, H&M HOME has offered me the opportunity to spread a joyful palette of colours on an international scale," says India Mahdavi.

Key pieces in the exclusive collection include a variety of alluring ceramics, such as iconic plates, serving bowls and vases, exquisite textiles in natural materials, in the form of cushions, a blanket and a large rug, and is developed from a craftmanship perspective, putting the artisanal know how in focus. "I designed this collection by first identifying European manufacturers among the H&M HOME suppliers and with whom there was an understanding of common values. "

With gradient colour plays, bright hues, and out-of-focus graphics, India Mahdavi was inspired by the blinding colours you see when you close your eyes in front of the sun. This collection was conceived like a wind of optimism in a world of uncertainty.

"India Mahdavi is the well-thought-of designer in bringing joy, optimism and colour to the world of interiors. We wanted to create a poetic and contemplative collection, focusing on crafted quality and joyful colours, and we can't wait to introduce our customers to India's impeccable sense of colour and design aesthetics," says Evelina Kravaev-Söderberg, Head of Design and Creative at H&M HOME.

Since the launch of her own studio more than 20 years ago, India Mahdavi has established herself as the queen of colour in the world of design and architecture. Her creative identity and artistic references are unconventional, and multicultural. Her designs have awarded her with acclaim all over the globe.

Born in Tehran, raised in the United States and in Europe, based in Paris, her iconic projects for public spaces around the world, in cities including London, Miami, Paris, Tokyo, and New York, are known to have created some of the world's most photogenic interiors as shown in her first eponymous monograph released in 2021.

India's visual world and design philosophy revolve around a certain joie de vivre, showing how colours, materials, shapes can positively influence your mood and echo into your everyday living space.

The INDIA MAHDAVI x H&M HOME collection will be available in selected stores and online at hm.com/home from 28 April 2022.

