MDC Global Solutions, L.L.C. Establishes Presence in Virginia

Maryland-Founded Advisory Company Relocates Headquarters Office to Prince William County

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MDC Global Solutions, L.L.C. (MDC) a full-service advisory and management services consultancy providing financial, budgetary, and resourcing solutions for government organizations, today announced the relocation of its headquarters office to Prince William County, Virginia. The move brings MDC closer to its core federal customers, enabling an even higher level of responsiveness than already established.

"Prince William County has made significant investments in technology in the past few years, much like the momentum of the Dulles Corridor development in the 1990s, and we want to be a part of that change," said Chief Operating Officer Tony Azar "By relocating to Virginia, closer to our core clients, we're positioned to provide better service to our customers and open greater opportunities for MDC's continued growth as a company."

A Maryland-founded company, MDC sees this move as an opportunity to expand its community and services geographically while staying grounded in their roots and values as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). The opening of MDC's new Prince William location is an important step towards strengthening connections with government agencies and like-minded colleagues in the surrounding DMV area.

MDC provides customized and targeted solutions to help eliminate the internal barriers federal organizations often face. By pairing hands-on experience and creative instincts to overcome the toughest operational challenges, MDC has a keen eye on everything from data analytics and program management to governance and policy. MDC's supportive, people-first culture is the ultimate factor for developing meaningful relationships and careers.

About MDC

Founded in 2007, MDC Global Solutions, L.L.C. (MDC) works alongside top government agencies and private corporations to provide financial management solutions to the defense health community. Known for clear and honest guidance, MDC is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that works to support federal clients by bringing clarity to operational challenges. Each day, our mission is to eliminate the barriers that impede goals and empower clients to reach their greatest potential. For more information about MDC, visit our website at www.mdc-llc.com .

View original content:

SOURCE MDC Global Solutions, L.L.C.