Michael Conlon Joins AmericanAg® as General Counsel

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AmericanAg®, a global provider of reinsurance services, announced that Michael A. Conlon, JD, has joined the company as General Counsel. He is replacing Andrew Boris, who recently transitioned to the role of Executive Vice President and CEO.

Michael comes to AmericanAg® from QBE North America, where he served as Vice President – Product Development, responsible for overseeing the development of property and casualty products across all lines at the company. Prior to that, he was partner at Chicago-based Tressler LLP, where he represented insurers, cedents and reinsurers in complex insurance coverage and reinsurance disputes.

Michael earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Northwestern University and a Juris Doctor degree from the Chicago – Kent College of Law at the Illinois Institute of Technology.

"We are excited to have Michael on board," said Andrew. "I have known him for over 15 years and am confident that his robust professional background, collaborative demeanor, and pragmatic approach to problem-solving make him a perfect fit for both AmericanAg® and our Farm Bureau® insurance company clients."

About AmericanAg®

American Agricultural Insurance Company (AmericanAg®) ranks among the top domestic reinsurers in the United States. The company is a direct provider of reinsurance to Farm Bureau® insurance companies and participates in assumed U.S. and international reinsurance programs through the broker marketplace. Since 1948, AmericanAg™ has provided reinsurance services that promote the financial strength and success of its clients, and the company continues to expand its presence in new markets around the world. AmericanAg® is rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best. For more information, visit aaic.com.

