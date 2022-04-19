New Muscle Performance Product Now Available at Nutrishop®

ECDYVAR™ by Illicit Labs® offers clinically-studied ingredient MyoFactor™

HENDERSON, Nev., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its latest offering – ECDYVAR™ by Illicit Labs® – Nutrishop continues its mission to continuously provide customers with cutting-edge, new products. And, according to those who've already tried this muscle-performance formula, it won't disappoint. Ecdyvar is available at NutrishopUSA.com and Nutrishop stores nationwide.

"In terms of improved strength and recovery, it is the real deal!" – Mike de Cardenas , Nutrishop Franchisee

"Ecdyvar is the best supplement I've ever taken," said Rick Rodriguez, who not only owns multiple Nutrishop franchises in Southern California, but considers himself a loyal Nutrishop customer. "It's helped change my body like nothing else has!"

Ecdyvar was crafted with a handpicked ingredient roster that includes Turkesterone, PrimaVie and MyoFactor, which was shown in two clinical trials to significantly support muscle performance when taken at the clinically-studied amount in conjunction with strength training.

"Ecdyvar is a game changer," said Mike de Cardenas, franchisee of two Nutrishop locations in North Texas. "We're already getting tremendous feedback from customers on Ecdyvar after just one week. In terms of improved strength and recovery, it is the real deal!"

Ecdyvar also contains a Performance Complex that blends Maca Root Powder and Grape Seed Extract. The product's suggested use is one serving (four capsules) taken 30 minutes prior to a workout and one serving on an empty stomach in the morning on non-workout days.

About NUTRISHOP®

Since 2003, NUTRISHOP® has helped countless individuals live a fit, healthy, happy lifestyle. Nutrishop stores offer customers a low-price guarantee on a wide array of cutting-edge dietary supplements along with exceptional, individualized customer service, easy-to-follow meal plans, body composition assessment tools, and sound nutritional guidance. The Nutrishop business model focuses primarily on franchisee-owned and operated stores that provide consumers with the tools required to achieve their health and fitness goals. For more information, visit NutrishopUSA.com and follow on Instagram @NutrishopUSA. To learn more about becoming a Nutrishop franchisee, visit NutrishopFranchise.com.

