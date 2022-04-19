Palms Casino Resort Chooses VizExplorer’s Player Development Solution

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VizExplorer, the leading provider of operational intelligence solutions for casinos, today announced it has signed an agreement with Palms Casino Resort. Palms Casino Resort will install the hostVizOps™ player development solution at its Las Vegas property. Palms executives are looking to provide their host team with the ability to jump start VIP outreach and develop strong relationships with valuable customers in the highly competitive Las Vegas market.

"When evaluating tools…hostVizOps quickly became the clear choice for us," said Greg Shulman , VP of Marketing at Palms.

VizExplorer's hostVizOps will give the casino's player development team a robust CRM tool with mobile access to player data, real-time notifications about player activity onsite, and automated task management to streamline communication with and development of valuable players. "When evaluating tools for our player development team, hostVizOps quickly became the clear choice for us," said Greg Shulman, Vice President of Casino Marketing at Palms. "We look forward to our host team at Palms leveraging this tool and seeing the benefits of partnering with VizExplorer."

"We are excited to be part of the reopening of Palms. hostVizOps will allow their hosts to be productive and efficient, enabling them to build outstanding relationships with their customers," said David Patent, CEO at VizExplorer.

VizExplorer will exhibit in booth #720 at the upcoming National Indian Gaming Tradeshow and Convention held April 19-22, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. Request a product demonstration during the conference at www.vizexplorer.com.

About VizExplorer

(VizExplorer's solutions transform your data into clear, actionable insights and revenue generating recommendations. You can choose automation and/or deep data exploration. Viz tools have been recognized as best in class for years and help maximize ROI for gaming operations, database marketing and player development. Learn more at www.vizexplorer.com

About Palms Casino Resort

For more information about Palms Casino Resort, visit: www.palms.com

VizExplorer Press Contact: press@vizexplorer.com

