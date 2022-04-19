PODS® Ranks No. 1 on Move.org's 2022 Best Moving and Storage Container Companies

-- PODS earns national recognition for response to record-breaking demand --

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PODS Enterprises, LLC , the industry leader in portable moving and storage solutions, announced today it has been named Move.org's Best Moving and Storage Container Company for 2022. The corporation jumped to the number one spot for the first time this year after ranking number three on last year's list. This national recognition is a testament to PODS' response to unprecedented demand and ability to meet customer's unique and evolving needs.

More than six million readers a year visit Move.org for help planning their moves. The publication follows a six-step process to identify the nation's best moving container companies:

Comparing pricing Reviewing company accreditation Analyzing online customer reviews Interviewing real customers for in-depth, honest feedback Mystery shopping Site visits to the Move.org team, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT

After an analysis of approximately 8,000 reviews and comparison of more than 300 quotes across five companies, Move.org named PODS the nation's best moving container company.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Move.org as the best moving and storage container company," said Kathy Marinello, President and CEO of PODS. "Our associates are dedicated to providing personalized solutions to each customer's unique move. The last year presented uncertainty for many, but our commitment to offering peace of mind for those facing life-changes and moves remained unwavering. This achievement will energize the organization as we enter the peak moving season."

Moving with a portable container provides a level of flexibility other methods of moving lack, including built-in storage, adjustable scheduling, and the ability to load and unload your belongings on your own time. This flexibility is critical in today's real estate market as those looking to relocate face low inventory and high demand. Last year, PODS delivered nearly 36,000 more containers than in 2020, another record-breaking year for the business.

To learn more about PODS and its flexible approach to moving and storage, visit PODS.com/Moving.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

A moving and storage leader for nearly 25 years, PODS offers flexible, personalized solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs. When PODS pioneered portable storage in 1998, we introduced the world to a new way of thinking about moving and storage, with unlimited time, control, and flexibility. Today, PODS provides residential and commercial moving and storage services in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the UK. The PODS network has completed more than 1.4 million long-distance moves and over 6 million initial deliveries. Whether it is a long-distance or international relocation, across-town move, or renovation project, PODS provides customers with a personal moving and storage team ready for any situation. To learn more, visit PODS.com .

