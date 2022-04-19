TransMedics Announces the Presentation of New OCS™ Heart and OCS™ Lung Clinical Data at the International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation 2022 Annual Meeting

ANDOVER, Mass., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TransMedics Group, Inc. ("TransMedics") (Nasdaq: TMDX), a medical technology company that is transforming organ transplant therapy for patients with end-stage lung, heart, and liver failure, today announced that new clinical data from its OCS™ Heart and OCS™ Lung clinical trials will be presented at the upcoming International Society of Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) 2022 Annual Meeting taking place April 27-30, 2022 in Boston, MA. The Company will also host a symposium and display its OCS™ technology at booth #419 at the conference.

"We have several seminal clinical readouts for OCS Heart and Lung technologies at this year's ISHLT scientific meeting. We are thrilled to unveil the full data and long-term results of our OCS DCD Heart trial results, the OCS Heart EXPAND trial two-year follow up data benchmarked against standard criteria hearts, and the OCS Lung EXPAND trial long-term outcome data at ISHLT 2022," said Waleed Hassanein, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are also looking forward to hosting our annual State-of-the Art Symposium featuring transplant leaders from all over the world presenting their experience with the OCS Lung and Heart technology platform."

Featured Presentations:

Title: Long-term Results of the OCS Lung Expand International Trial Using Organ Care System Lung Perfusion System (OCS) in Extended-Criteria Donor (ECD) and Donation After Circulatory Death (DCD) Donor Lungs



Presenter: Gabriel Loor, MD., Surgical Director, Lung Transplant - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston TX Date/Time: Thursday, April 28th at 11:45 a.m. ET Title: Expanding Heart Transplants from Donors After Circulatory Death (DCD) – Results of the First Randomized Controlled Trial Using the Organ Care System (OCS™) Heart – (OCS DCD Heart Trial)



Presenter: Jacob Schroder, MD., Assistant Professor of Surgery – Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC Date/Time: Friday, April 29th at 8:30 a.m. ET Title: Increasing Utilization of Extended Criteria Donor After Brain Death (DBD) Hearts Seldomly Used for Transplantation in the U.S. Due to Limitation of Ischemic Cold Storage - 2-Year Results of the OCS Heart EXPAND Prospective Multi-Center Trial (OCS Heart EXPAND)



Presenter: Jacob Schroder, MD., Assistant Professor of Surgery – Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC Date/Time: Friday, April 29th at 9:00 a.m. ET





Symposium Information:

TransMedics will also host a symposium, titled "TransMedics Organ Care System (OCS™): State of the Art Heart and Lung Extracorporeal Perfusion & Assessment Symposium – The New Frontiers", on Thursday, April 28th at 12:15 p.m. at the Hynes Convention Center, Room 208.

About TransMedics Group, Inc.

TransMedics is the world's leader in portable extracorporeal warm perfusion and assessment of donor organs for transplantation. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company was founded to address the unmet need for more and better organs for transplantation and has developed technologies to preserve organ quality, assess organ viability prior to transplant, and potentially increase the utilization of donor organs for the treatment of end-stage heart, lung, and liver failure.

