ASM GLOBAL BEGINS DEPLOYMENT OF FACIAL VERIFICATION NETWORK AT SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT VENUES WITH INDUSTRY-FIRST POPID TECHNOLOGY PARTNERSHIP

With Initial Implementation at San Diego's Pechanga Arena, ASM Global Set to Revolutionize the Future Face of Event Experiences Worldwide

SAN DIEGO, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASM Global, the worldwide leader in live event experiences, this week will officially launch an industry-first facial verification network in partnership with technology innovator PopID, beginning at San Diego's Pechanga Arena on tonight (Wednesday, April 20, 2022) when the AHL's Gulls take on the Abottsford Canucks. The deployment comes on the heels of a multi-year investment by ASM Global to redefine the return to live events by creating the most seamless and secure event experiences ever developed.

PopID (PRNewswire)

"The deployment of this technology in our venues represents the beginning of a revolutionary change in the entertainment world," said ASM Global CEO and President Ron Bension. "The PopID platform will allow us to eliminate the dependence on cards and phones at our events and ensure that every guest interaction is secure, speedy, and seamless."

These industry-first biometric advances are part of a digital transformation taking place across ASM's vast network of more than 300 arenas, stadiums, theaters, and convention centers across the globe. As part of the technology roll-out, ASM will also be able to provide unmatched benefits and amenities to premium ticket holders at events, delivering an enhanced VIP guest experience.

PopID's unique connected infrastructure, including payments, terminals, and point-of-sale integrations, streamlines consumer transactions, no matter the payment method or the network they cross. In the process, it provides guests with personalized interactions, unmatched speed and secure verification, for the most frictionless experiences ever developed.

"We are excited to partner with ASM and take the initial steps to truly revolutionize the event experience of the future with highly secure, phone-less entry and digital payments," said John Miller, CEO of PopID and Chairman of Cali Group. "When customers opt to enroll in our platform, they'll be able to enter the venue by requesting facial verification at the gate – instead of having to rely on a QR code on their phone. The seamless experience will continue at concession stands, where a guest can choose to 'check in' with facial verification at the point of sale, enabling them to instantly see personalized food and beverage recommendations, and order and pay without the need for IDs, credit cards, or phones."

PopID's technology will soon begin verifying payments and authenticating tickets via a fan's face at numerous other ASM venues. Upcoming deployments include the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA, Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai (United Arab Emirates), and Toyota Arena in Ontario (Canada).

About ASM Global

ASM Global is the world's leading producer of entertainment experiences. It is the global leader in venue and event strategy and management—delivering locally tailored solutions and cutting-edge technologies to achieve maximum results for venue owners. The company's elite venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 325 of the world's most prestigious arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers, and performing arts venues. Connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. asmglobal.com

About PopID

PopID provides a comprehensive, connected platform built for the future of digital purchases and payments. We enable businesses, employees and customers to authenticate entry, purchases and payments using advanced facial verification – for a more personalized and secure experience. To learn more about PopID, visit our site: https://www.popid.com

CONTACTS :

ASM Global

Jim Yeager

breakwhitelight (for ASM Global)

jim@breakwhitelight.com

(818) 264-6812

PopID

Diane Zuniga

Golin (for PopID)

dzuniga@golin.com

(909) 510-0433

ASM Global (PRNewswire)

PopPay (Image courtesy of PopID) (PRNewswire)

Image courtesy of PopID (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PopID