Cadre Hires Dustin Cohn as CMO to Boost Awareness of Commercial Real Estate Among Main Street Investors

Cohn, former head of marketing at Goldman Sachs' Marcus and Wealth Management, will lead performance marketing and brand awareness for the firm

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadre , the technology-driven commercial real estate investment platform, today announced the hire of Dustin Cohn as Chief Marketing Officer to continue driving awareness around the accessibility and advantages of real estate investing. With decades of experience across brand development and performance marketing, Cohn will report to Cadre Founder and CEO Ryan Williams to support Cadre's mission of democratizing commercial real estate (CRE) investing, a traditionally exclusive asset class.

According to a recent survey, 73% of consumers earning $75k - $500k are interested in CRE, but only 14% are invested in it.1 This may be due to a number of misconceptions about the asset class. Many consumers assume CRE is exclusive to the ultra wealthy, institutions, or requires at least $100k to invest. There is also a knowledge gap about the benefits CRE can provide – by and large, consumers are worried about inflation (86%), they want to diversify their portfolios (68%), but many do not recognize CRE's potential for inflation-hedging or historically high risk-adjusted returns.2 Cadre, now with the help of Cohn, is working to dispel misconceptions by providing and promoting unprecedented access to CRE.

"At Cadre, we are keen to educate individuals about the financial opportunities the commercial real estate market can provide. I founded Cadre to serve those typically excluded from accessing high-quality assets and opportunities to build wealth," said Cadre Founder and CEO Ryan Williams. "Dustin's proven experience reaching individuals and raising awareness is unparalleled, and I am eager to work with him as we bring the transparency, accessibility and liquidity of our platform to more people."

Cohn joins Cadre following its most successful quarter to date, as platform users rose by more than ~20% and the firm raised nearly as much capital from individual investors as it had throughout all of 2021. Cohn's experience helping consumers access wealth-building tools will help build off that momentum.

Prior to Cadre, Cohn served as Head of Brand and Marketing for Marcus and Wealth Management at Goldman Sachs, leading the development of the Marcus brand—notably inventing its name—and launching a number of firsts for the storied firm, including its first-ever consumer advertising campaign and athlete sponsorship. He also led brand and marketing efforts for the firm's Asset Management division.

"Cadre's platform already disrupted the status quo by giving individuals access to institutional-quality real estate," stated Cohn. "Commercial real estate is no longer just for the uber wealthy and institutions. For many consumers, the remaining barrier is simply awareness. A modern wealth-building tool is already available to individual investors right now, a few clicks away. I am honored to join the firm's mission to not only deliver this access, but also educate more investors that it exists."

Cohn also has experience leading marketing for a number of global consumer brands. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he served as CMO for Jockey International, CMO for Optimer Brands, and spent several years at PepsiCo as Marketing Director for Gatorade and Propel.

About Cadre

Cadre is a groundbreaking technology-driven commercial real estate investment platform that offers both institutional and individual investors the opportunity to access expertly curated real estate assets with lower minimums, low fees, and unprecedented potential for liquidity. Via its data-driven and transparent approach, Cadre opens participation in a historically opaque and illiquid asset class.

Along with its traditional investment offerings, Cadre also provides investors with the ability to pursue highly vetted commercial real estate opportunities and the opportunity to seek liquidity through its proprietary secondary market, a unique offering within the industry.

Since Cadre's founding, Cadre has closed more than $4.5 billion in real estate transactions across 23 U.S. markets and delivered an 18+% average net IRR across all completed property sales,3 resulting in the return of more than $300 million of capital to Cadre investors to date. For additional information, please visit www.cadre.com .

Disclaimer

Not Advice: This communication is not to be construed as investment, tax, or legal advice in relation to the relevant subject matter; investors must seek their own legal or other professional advice.

Performance Not Guaranteed: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Any historical returns, expected returns, or probability projections are not guaranteed and may not reflect actual future performance.

Risk of Loss: All investments involve a high degree of risk and may result in partial or total loss of your investment.

Liquidity Not Guaranteed: Investments offered by Cadre are illiquid and there is never any guarantee that you will be able to exit your investments on the Secondary Market or at what price an exit (if any) will be achieved.

1 Source: Underground Research. Survey in April 2022 among n=1,81 consumers with a HHI of $75-$500k.

2 Source: Bloomberg and NCREIF. Historical refers to a 20-year time period, beginning December 31, 1999 and ending December 31, 2019. Commercial real estate is represented by the NCREIF Open-End Diversified Core (ODCE) Index, an equal weighted, time weighted index representing a blended portfolio of institutional-quality real estate funds reported net of management and advisory fees. The S&P 500 Index represents an unmanaged index of the 500 largest stocks (in terms of market value), weighted by market capitalization and considered representative of the broader stock market. Indices are unmanaged and investors cannot invest directly in an index. Unless otherwise noted, performance of indices does not account for any fees, commissions or other expenses that would be incurred.

3 IRR calculation represents an equity-weighted average annualized internal rate of return (IRR) for realized real estate investments of offerings by Cadre since the formation of our Investment Committee through to the date of calculation, after deduction of fees and expenses. Equity multiple represents the investment multiple on equity, which is calculated by dividing the aggregate realized proceeds for the applicable investment after deduction of fees and expenses. For recently realized investments, an estimate of proceeds to vehicles managed by Cadre may be used. The use of a different methodology may result in a materially different return metric. Our realized investments consist of: (1) Astoria Portfolio, a 143-unit multifamily asset in Queens, NYC, acquired January 2015, with a realized net IRR of 15.1% and a net equity multiple of 1.4x, (2) Sugarloaf trails, a 268-unit multifamily asset in Suburban Atlanta, acquired April 2017, realized net IRR of 27.4% and net equity multiple of 1.8x, (3) Skyridge Apartments, a 364-unit multifamily asset in suburban Chicago, acquired November 2016, with a realized net IRR of 15.0% and net equity multiple of 1.4x, (4) Avida, 421-unit multifamily project, located in Salt Lake City UT, acquired August 2017, realized net IRR of 16.8% and realized net equity multiple of 1.4x, (5) Crestleigh Apartments, a 389-unit multifamily asset in Laurel, MD, acquired September 2016, with an updated target net IRR of 10.2% and a net equity multiple of 1.6x, (6) Trails Portfolio, two multifamily properties totaling 810 units in Houston, TX, acquired January 2018, with an updated target net IRR of 22.4% and a net equity multiple of 2.0x, (7) Solis at Winter Park, a 596-unit multifamily asset Winter Park, FL, acquired, September 2018, with an updated target net IRR of 18.1% and a net equity multiple of 1.7x, (8) Lodge at Copperfield, a 330-unit multifamily asset in Houston, TX, acquired November 2018, with a updated target net IRR of 11.0% and a net equity multiple of 1.8x and (9) Lincoln Place, a multifamily asset in Sacramento, CA, acquired July 2018, with a updated target net IRR of 11.1% and a net equity multiple of 1.8x.

