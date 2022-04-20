Crescent Lufkin Levels Up With A New Product Launch

Tool manufacturer's new products strike the perfect balance between performance and practicality.

SPARKS, Md,, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crescent Lufkin has launched three new, jobsite-ready, construction levels.

The Crescent Lufkin Pocket Level, Specialty Angle Pocket Level, and Billet Torpedo Level are specially-designed to solve user pain points associated with traditional levels. (PRNewswire)

The Crescent Lufkin Pocket Level, Specialty Angle Pocket Level, and Billet Torpedo Level are specially-designed to solve user pain points associated with traditional levels.

"Mechanical tradespeople and MRO users have unique needs that most levels don't address," said Kasandra Wilcox, Associate Product Manager. "They want levels they can read easily, even in low light conditions. They're often working in cramped spaces, so they need levels that are compact, easy to carry, and use. And of course, durability is key in harsh industrial applications. Our new Crescent Lufkin Tradesman Levels deliver in all these areas."

In addition to the superior legibility, compact size, and exceptional durability common to all three products, each has features that set it apart from the competition. The Specialty Angle Pocket Level, for example, has an enlarged indexing vial with indents that precisely set the vial housing to angles commonly used by multiple trades.

All three new levels also feature firmly embedded rare earth magnets, so they hold securely onto metal surfaces. Together with their numerous other superior features, these new Crescent Lufkin products are poised to become the new standard for compact levels.

About Crescent®

Crescent is a premier brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. The product line includes Crescent® adjustable wrenches, mechanics hand tools, and power tool accessories, Crescent Wiss® snips, scissors, shears, knives and trade tools, Crescent Lufkin® measuring tapes, rules, wheels and chalk reels, Crescent Nicholson® files and saws, Crescent H.K. Porter® heavy-duty cutting products, and Crescent JOBOX® on-site, flammable liquid and truck storage products. Visit www.crescenttools.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

If you would rather not receive further communications from Apex Tool Group, let us know by clicking HERE. Apex Tool Group, 910 Ridgebrook Road, Suite 200, MD 21152 United States

(PRNewsfoto/Crescent Tools) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crescent Tools