Gallup Award Recognizes UFCU's People-First Commitment

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, Gallup has recognized UFCU as one of the most engaged workplace cultures in the world. UFCU, Austin's largest locally owned financial institution, joined an elite group of exceptionally committed organizations worldwide who received the 2022 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award.

UFCU is recognized by Gallup as one of the most engaged workplace cultures in the world. UFCU prioritizes community service and encourages employees to actively engage in the community with paid volunteer time off to serve. (PRNewswire)

For the second year in a row, Gallup has recognized UFCU as one of the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.

After another year of unpredictability in the workplace, Gallup found that UFCU has remained committed to being a workplace that engages and develops its people amid the disruption. Gallup noted UFCU's resiliency, determination, and commitment to making their people a priority.

UFCU strives to be an employer of choice and is committed to providing a working environment that supports what matters most to its employees. The credit union's comprehensive rewards package includes everything from an onsite gym, fitness discounts, and programs, to life and disability insurance, financial education and advice, and legal assistance. UFCU benefits are not solely for employees, but also available to spouses and domestic partners. In addition, UFCU prioritizes community service, and encourages employees to actively engage in the community with paid volunteer time off to serve. UFCU also makes matching charitable contributions.

The Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award is the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted, with data on more than 2 million employees in 276 organizations across 54 industries and 96 countries. Its data found that UFCU and other highly engaged organizations significantly outperform their peers in important business outcomes, including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, quality, well-being, and organizational citizenship.

"Our employees have been the backbone of UFCU's success for more than 85 years. They demonstrate daily our mission to create a financially healthy community in which every person has the tools and guidance they need to meet their financial goals," said Tony Budet, UFCU CEO. "We are passionate about changing lives, those of our Members and of our employees, and this award is a reflection of that people-first culture."

About UFCU

As a Member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, UFCU is passionate about changing lives and strengthening communities. With more than 347,000 Members in Central Texas and Galveston County and total assets (under management and serviced*) exceeding $7.8 billion, UFCU offers a variety of products, services, and education programs to empower Members in achieving financial health. To learn more, visit UFCU.org.

*Total Assets ($3.980 billion) + Assets Under Management by Wealth Management ($0.608 billion) + Real Estate Loans Sold with Servicing Retained ($3.284 billion)

UFCU, a Member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving Central Texas and Galveston County, is passionate about changing lives and strengthening communities. ufcu.org (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE UFCU