Homeowners In Rhode Island Can Now Utilize The Dibbs App To Find The Best Prices And Quality On Home Renovations

NEWPORT, R.I., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of onboarding Rhode Island-based contractors and suppliers, Dibbs is now available for homeowners to download. The construction bidding app provides homeowners with an innovative marketplace to help them to find local professionals for their home renovations. With one simple post, homeowners can reach an entire network of local professionals ensuring they are receiving the best quality of work and price for the job.

The app already has several hundred tradesmen and suppliers in Rhode Island actively bidding on projects and creating posts. Homeowners can expect to find services such as; painters, general contractors, interior designers, plumbers, electricians, carpenters, flooring installers, roofing installers, pool installers, and more on the app.

Angi and Thumbtack tools that may seem similar to Dibbs act as lead generators only. Once users find the professionals they want to work with there are multiple steps that still need to be completed. This process is time-consuming and many times users are not getting what they need. This is where Dibbs is unique. All actions and communication can be done through the app, including bidding, chat messaging, and payment.

"I think every homeowner has had an experience where they call a professional and set up a time for them to come look at the job you need to be done. After waiting home all day the tradesmen comes and tells you a price that was way out of your budget. Not only did you waste your time, but the tradesmen just wasted theirs as well. The Dibbs app solves this common issue. Everything can be done through the app - you even have the ability to video chat if needed." Shares CEO Luke Fleury.

The company is excited to expand its reach and share the capabilities of the app with homeowners.

"We are receiving a lot of positive feedback from current customers on the app - we believe opening it up to homeowners will increase user activity and make it easier, and faster for users to find what they are looking for - that is the ultimate goal, to take the friction out of bidding." Shares COO Case Olszewski.

Individuals who want to download the app can do so on Google Play or the App Store . If those who live outside of Rhode Island want to be notified when it becomes available in their state, they can sign up for notifications through the app.

